Sheinelle Jones Is Back on 'TODAY' but Broadcasting From South Carolina

Fans of the TODAY show are thrilled to see a familiar face back. Sheinelle Jones has returned to the 3rd hour of TODAY show after taking six weeks off following vocal cord surgery to fix a lesion. Viewers are thrilled to have her face and voice back on air even remotely as COVID-19 measures to physically distance are in place, but there was one question on people’s minds: Why is Sheinelle Jones in South Carolina?

Where does Sheinelle Jones live?

Sheinelle Jones lives in New York with her three kids and husband, Uche. Since the TODAY show films in New York, it makes sense that’s where her home is. But viewers noticed that when Sheinelle came back on air after her surgery, she was broadcasting from South Carolina. To understand why, we need to go back to six weeks ago, before the coronavirus hit.

Source: Getty

Late February, Sheinelle underwent surgery to remove a lesion from her vocal cords which then required her to be on “vocal rest” for two weeks. When she shared with her viewers in February that she needs to undergo the surgery, she said the operation would allow her to speak more easily, after a long recovery period. "I finally got to a place where I just have to get it removed," she explained.

Thankfully, she updated her viewers after her surgery saying that all went well, and she was quickly in the recovery phase of it all. Recovery included two weeks of vocal rest and six weeks before she could be back on air.