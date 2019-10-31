Peter Alexander From 'Today' Is Married to a Fellow Journalist, and They're Adorable Together

Ever since Matt Lauer was fired from the Today Show in 2017 after allegations that he had sexually harassed multiple women, the morning news show has been led by a team of mostly women, including co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, and other contributors like Dylan Dreyer and Jenna Bush Hager.

But, on the weekends, Peter Alexander takes over the Today Show desk as one of the co-hosts — a job he earned in 2018. The journalist has been a fixture on NBC News for years, but much of his personal life is unknown to many of his fans. Who is Peter Alexander's wife? Inside his private life, how he and his wife connected, and the family they created together.

Source: Instagram

Who is Peter Alexander's wife? A California native, Peter graduated from Northwestern's prestigious journalism school in 1998. In 2002, he met Alison Starling, a recent graduate from the University of Florida, who was also pursuing a journalism career in Seattle. They reconnected eight years later before realizing that they were meant to be. In 2012, the two wed at the Newseum in D.C., an interactive museum centered on none other than the news.

Alison works for D.C.'s ABC affiliate, WJLA-TV as a lead anchor. The same year she married Peter, she also won an Emmy for her broadcasting work, which was followed by three other Emmy wins. Peter and Alison have two daughters together.

Peter and Alison are the proud parents of two beautiful girls— Ava, who is 5, and Emma, who is 4. Their adorable kids are fixtures on each of their social media pages. Though Peter is often working at the Today Show in New York City, he and Alison are based in D.C. Peter worked as a White House correspondent under Barack Obama's administration from 2012 to 2014, and he still occasionally reports as a correspondent.

Source: Instagram

In a cover story interview with Washington Family Magazine in 2016, Peter said that fatherhood has enabled him to grow when it comes to reporting stories. He also said that he's taken a step back from reporting in more dangerous environments for the sake of his girls.

"I’ve probably covered my last warzone for the foreseeable future," he said. "As for perspective, juggling work and fatherhood has given me a much greater appreciation for all working parents. Similarly, my ability to empathize has grown dramatically since I became a dad. I feel the stories I’m telling much more deeply."