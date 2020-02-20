Sheinelle Jones Has One of the Longest Marriages in the 'Today' Family

In 2014, national viewers were first introduced to Sheinelle Jones on Weekend Today. After working in news stations in Tulsa and Philadelphia, the journalist became a co-anchor for the weekend edition of the morning show. In the years since, Sheinelle has become an irreplaceable member of the Today family, and she's now the host of the third hour of the show each weekday.

On Feb. 20, Sheinelle's Today family announced that she would be getting vocal cord surgery, and she'd be out of the studio for six weeks. With this news, fans are wondering about her support system at home.

Who is Sheinelle Jones' husband? The Today host has been married to Uche Ojeh since 2007, which gives them the second longest marriage out of the anchors (Al Roker has been married since 1995). Read on to learn more about who he is, their adorable family, and her vocal cord surgery.