'Today' Show Co-Host Sheinelle Jones’s Husband Uche Ojeh Has Died at 45 Sheinelle Jones and Uche Ojeh were married for 18 years. By Chrissy Bobic Published May 23 2025, 9:52 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@sheinelle_o

The husband of Today co-host Sheinelle Jones, Uche Ojeh, has died. He was 45 years old. But what was Uche Ojeh's cause of death? Sheinelle's co-hosts shared the news during the May 23, 2025, episode of Today, from which Sheinelle was absent. Per People, Savannah Guthrie said, "There are no words for the pain that we feel for Sheinelle and their three young children. Uche was an incredible person. We all loved him."

Fellow co-host Craig Melvin added that Uche was always there for his kids every chance he got and that he was a devoted father. For those who were unaware of Uche's illness prior to his death, they were a little caught off guard by the news of his passing, which left some to wonder what happened.

What was Uche Ojeh's cause of death?

According to Deadline, Uche's cause of death was related to his brain cancer diagnosis. He was diagnosed with a form of brain cancer called glioblastoma. It's an aggressive form of brain cancer, per the American Association of Neurological Surgeons. This type of tumor doesn't spread to other organs, but it does affect brain tissue in the surrounding area of its placement in the brain.

In December 2024, Sheinelle left Today seemingly to focus on her husband's health and her family. Then, in January 2025, she shared a post on Instagram thanking those who had shown their support for her family.

"I sincerely appreciate all of you who have reached out while I've been absent from the show," she wrote at the time. "I want to share with you that I'm taking time to deal with a family health matter. It's not lost on me how lucky I am to have not only the support of my Today show family, but to also have all of you. Your kindness means so much to me."

Sheinelle Jones has three kids with Uche Ojeh.

After Today announced Uche's death, Sheinelle shared an Instagram post about the segment and thanked everyone for their "love and support." Before Uche's diagnosis, Sheinelle often shared photos of herself, Uche, and their three kids on social media. They had their first child, a son, Kayin, in 2010. They later had twins, Clara and Uche.

Prior to his death, Uche was a managing partner at the UAO Consulting firm. But, despite their busy careers, he and Sheinelle always made an effort to put their kids and their family first. Sheinelle explained as much in an interview with Miami Moms, where she made it clear that as a working parent, she always sets boundaries to give her family enough time and attention.

