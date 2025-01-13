Hoda Kotb Offers Fans a Closer Look at Her All-New Routine Post-'The Today Show' Hoda Kotb has unveiled a brand-new routine post-'Today.' By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 13 2025, 12:46 p.m. ET Source: NBC

After nearly 20 years, Hoda Kotb has officially bid farewell to The Today Show. The beloved anchor and television personality wrapped up her final day on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, marking an emotional send-off for fans and colleagues alike.

Her last broadcast was the culmination of the "Hoda-bration," a heartfelt celebration of her incredible journey on the show. Now that she's ridden off into the sunset, what's in store for Hoda? Here's everything you need to know about her next steps.

What is Hoda doing after 'The Today Show'?

Despite stepping away from Today, Hoda will remain part of the NBC family. In late September 2024, when she announced her exit, Hoda indicated she would stay with the network in an unspecified role.

Now, it's been confirmed that Hoda will contribute regular stories to Today and will also join the Today team throughout Olympics coverage. Additionally, she will continue with her podcast, Making Space with Hoda Kotb, where she explores self-discovery and the resilience of the human spirit.

Hoda has also expressed interest in the wellness space, inspired by her own journey of prioritizing her mind, body, and spirit: "It's such a beautiful, fertile, wonderful place to be," she said in an interview with The New York Times.

She expanded on this with Jenna Bush Hager on the Oct. 25, 2024, broadcast of Today, explaining, "I tried different things, and I noticed my body was calmer. I was getting sick less. I was feeling better. I was a better parent, a better friend, a better sister, a better daughter, and I thought, 'All these tiny things I was doing, day after day, were helping to change me inside.'"

She added, "I want to work in that space. I want to start things. I've got things that are percolating inside that I'm going to hopefully have fully formed soon."

Hoda has unveiled her new routine post-'Today.'

Following her departure, Hoda shared her plans for life post-show with Today.com, revealing her new "week plan." She'll enjoy an extra two hours of sleep, waking up at 5 a.m. instead of 3 a.m., before heading to an early exercise class. Afterward, she'll make coffee at home and walk her daughters to school. From there, she'll dive into working on the wellness company she's planning to launch.

"I'm working on a whole bunch of different things, but I'm going to do, from 9-11, two hours, work there," she disclosed. "Then, for the afternoon, for 11-12 — that period of time, that's where I want to really take time because you get creative when you have space. When you're sprinting from place to place, you lose all your creativity. So I want to be able to have room to take walks outside."