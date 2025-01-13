Hoda Kotb Officially Exits 'Today' — Who Will Take Her Place on 'Hoda & Jenna'? 'Today with Hoda & Jenna' has been renamed to 'Today with Jenna & Friends,' and will see Jenna work with a rotating group of guest co-hosts. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 13 2025, 10:36 a.m. ET Source: Mega

On Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, Hoda Kotb concluded her nearly two-decade stint at The Today Show. The beloved journalist and TV icon began her journey with the morning program in 2007, initially as the first host of Today's fourth-hour broadcast (formerly Today with Hoda & Jenna), before taking on a prominent role as the program's main co-anchor.

With Hoda's departure from her longstanding position, the question arises: Who will step into her shoes on Hoda & Jenna? Here's everything you need to know about the search for her replacement.

Who is taking Hoda's place on 'Hoda and Jenna'?

For starters, since the Oklahoma native has officially moved on, Today with Hoda & Jenna has been rebranded to Today with Jenna & Friends. This shift is notable because, at least for right now, there won't be a permanent replacement for Hoda Kotb. Instead, Jenna Bush Hager will host alongside a rotating group of guest co-hosts.

This marks a new direction for the network, one it hasn't really explored before. Executive producer Talia Parkinson-Jones explained to Variety that the goal is to find a host who complements Jenna's unique style —rather than someone who mirrors Hoda's qualities.

"Hoda is the queen, you know, and she brings something so special. I don't think you can ever replicate that," she said. "We're in this new version of the show, and it's really Jenna's dating. We get a chance to meet different people, and we'll fall in love one day, but until then we're just having a really good time."

Craig Melvin will replace Hoda as co-anchor on 'Today.'

While the fourth hour of Today won't necessarily replace Hoda Kotb, there have been distinct changes to the main program. As it turns out, Craig Melvin is stepping in as co-anchor alongside Savannah Guthrie for the first two hours of Today each morning.

"I am beyond excited and grateful," Craig said when his promotion was announced in November 2024. "I've had a lot of conversations yesterday with a lot of people who mean a lot to me, and I just wanted to obviously thank NBC and the folks here who have deemed me worthy. I've enjoyed just a lifetime of blessings and this is the latest in a long line of blessings."

Craig made his official debut as co-anchor on Monday, January 13. About 30 minutes into the broadcast, he became emotional when he received a pre-recorded, encouraging message from Hoda. She also wrote him a letter, which Savannah presented to Craig live on air for him to read aloud.

The letter began: "I'm moving forward, so reach back your hand. Grab the baton, your world will expand. The adventures are endless, the people so dear. Great memories await, year after year."