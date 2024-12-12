Michelle Buteau Said Her Husband of Over a Decade Was Supposed to Be A "One-Night Stand" The successful comedian and her husband welcomed twins via surrogate in 2019. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 12 2024, 6:58 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Comedian and actor Michelle Buteau is coming for everything for all of the things they say plus-size girlies can't have. She's sold thousands of tickets for her standup shows, and, in December 2024, makes history as the first female comic to host a special at the New York City landmark. Michelle also has a hit show to her name, Survival of the Thickest, an ongoing hosting gig on The Circle, and countless other accolades she's more than earned during her career.

The New Jersey native is living her dreams and doing so with impeccable style, an incredible sense of humor, and a word of encouragement for any thick babe who needs it. And, somehow, she manages to make it all work while also being a wife and a mother. Here's what married life looks like for our favorite freckled funny lady!

Is Michelle Buteau married?

Michelle's husband, photographer Gijs van der Most, has been with the comedian throughout her rise to fame. The couple married in 2010 after a few years of dating. Michelle told NPR in June 2024 that her and her husband connected during a time when she wasn't looking for less of a boyfriend and more of a good time guy.

"It was supposed to be a one-night stand. … I was doing a lot of comedy at the time, and I had been cheated on a lot, and I'm like, 'You know what? Dating is just not for me. This is just so stupid.' And so what I did have time for was sex," she explained. "What I didn't have time for was a 2- to 3-hour dinner and listening to really boring stories. So I was not into dating at all."

"And I didn't want the guy to pay for me because then he felt beholden to me calling him back or something," she added. "I'm like, 'Get out of here, I gotta pay for my own meals. I'd rather do three shows in one night and figure out this joke than pretend that you and your childhood is entertaining.' And so it kind of worked out for me, I guess."

Michelle's casual approach to dating undoubtedly paid off. In July 2023, she and her husband celebrated 12 years of marriage. "Married twelve years today & still wanna go dutch," she wrote under a photo of them wearing Dutch outfits.

Michelle and her husband are parents to their 2 kids born via surrogate.

In 2019, nine years into their marriage, Michelle and Gijs's lives shifted when they became parents. On Jan. 24 of that year, the First Wives Club star posted a photo of her nestling her twin children in her arms. In her caption, she confirmed that she and her husband's twins, a boy and a girl, were born via surrogate.

"And just like that...we went from a family of two to four," Michelle shared. "Husband and I welcomed twins (a boy and a girl) via surrogate this past weekend.

The actor added that she and her husband started their surrogacy journey after multiple trying battles with in-vitro fertilization (IVF). Michelle described her and Gijs's babies, Hazel and Otis, as her "rainbow at the end of the storm."

"After years of trying, countless needles #IVF and too many procedures to remember...it was well worth every tear," Michelle said. "Baby Hazel and Otis are my rainbow at the end of the storm. Whatever you want in your life, I wish that for you. I'm a mom now bishes!!!!!!!! Shut up."