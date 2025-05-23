'Today' Show Host Sheinelle Jones Lost Her Husband When He Was Just 45 Years Old Sheinelle Jones lost her husband to an aggressive form of brain cancer. By Joseph Allen Published May 23 2025, 9:28 a.m. ET Source: Mega

One of the co-hosts of The Today Show is dealing with a major family tragedy. Sheinelle Jones lost her husband, Uche Ojeh, at just 45 years old. Following the news of his death, many wanted to learn more about what happened to him and how he died.

This loss is obviously enormously personal for Sheinelle and her whole family. Here's what we know about what happened to her husband.

What happened to Sheinelle Jones's husband?

Uche died at the age of 45 after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma. The news was announced by Sheinelle's co-hosts, Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, Al Roker, Carson Daly, Dylan Dreyer, and Jenna Bush Hager on the May 23 episode of the show. Uche's full name was Uchechukwuka Adenola Ojeh, and he and Sheinelle were married for 18 years and shared three children.

"There are no words for the pain that we feel for Sheinelle and their three young children," Savannah Guthrie said during the tribute to Uche. "Uche was an incredible person. We all loved him. ... We just want to say Sheinelle, Kayin, Uche, and Clara, and the Ojeh family: We are with you, we love you. You are our family, and we're just sending all of our love to you right now."

"He loved those kids more than anything else in this world, and was just so proud," Craig added, saying that he was close friends with him. "He was that dad that was on the sideline of every soccer game. He was at all of the concerts and the recitals. He was that guy." Sheinelle shared the video tribute on her own Instagram page and thanked both her co-workers and all those who followed her for their love and support.

Sheinelle has been absent from 'Today' for months now.

Although Sheinelle is normally a regular part of Today, she has been absent from the show since mid-December. About a month later, in mid-January, she wrote that she had been absent from the show to take "time to deal with a family health matter." "I sincerely appreciate all of you who have reached out while I’ve been absent from the show," she wrote. "It’s not lost on me how lucky I am to have not only the support of my Today show family, but to also have all of you."

Sheinelle didn't share details about the health matter at the time, but given how long she was absent from the show, it was clear to many that the problem was a serious one. Uche and Sheinelle met at Northwestern University when she was a freshman and he was a visiting high school senior. He eventually attended the school, and the two began a relationship that would last until his death.