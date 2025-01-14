Sheinelle Jones Is a Proud Mom of Three — A Look at the ‘Today Show’ Host's Family Sheinelle and her college sweetheart are proud parents to Kayin, Uche Jr., and Clara. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 14 2025, 10:05 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@sheinelle_o

Where in the world is Sheinelle Jones? It's been the question on every The Today Show fan's mind since she has missed several segments of her program, 3rd Hour of Today, alongside Al Roker, Craig Melvin, and Dylan Dreyer. In addition to missing episodes of the show, including Hoda Kotb's final Today episode on Friday, Jan. 10, Sheinelle hasn't been active on social media since December 2024. Her lack of engagement both on-screen and online understandably has fans worried.

Though Sheinelle's whereabouts remain unknown, one plausible explanation for her absence is that she used a little extra vacation time to spend with her husband and their three kids. Many fans know that, in addition to delivering the facts and fashions on Today, Shenielle is a dedicated mother. Here's what to know about the anchor's children.

Who are Sheinelle Jones's children?

Sheinelle shares three children with her husband, Uche Ojeh. The reporter met her husband when they both attended Northwestern University, and they've been inseparable ever since. In August 2009, Sheinelle gave birth to their first child, son Kayin. Kayin is on the rise to follow in his mother's footsteps, as he's an aspiring journalist.

In 2021, he showed what he could do when he interviewed his favorite author, Jeff Kinney of Diary of a Wimpy Kid fame, for NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt: Kids Edition. Sheinelle highlighted her son's achievement as a "proud mama moment" as she watched her son command the interview.

After Kayin was born, the family expanded when Sheinelle and Uche welcomed their fraternal twins, Uche Jr. and Clara. Much like their older brother, the twins' hobbies are quite impressive. In 2023, Sheinelle posted photos of her with the twins at the U.S. Open, where they played pickleball with the tennis pros competing. They also enjoy lavish birthday parties, including spending their 11th birthday at DreamWorks Water Park in New Jersey. Spare room, Sheinelle??

Though the Today host and her husband have given their children the best, they also seemingly show them that the road to success isn't easy, but it's fun when you do what you love. In April 2023, for the first time in her journalism career, Sheinelle brought her kids to work with her.

The children accompanied her on a taping of 3rd Hour, alongside her co-hosts Al and Craig. She also posted several highlights from the outing on Instagram and said she hoped she shared a good example for her children through the outing.

