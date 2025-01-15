Sheinelle Jones’s Parents Instilled the ‘Today’ Co-Host With Strong Family Values Sheinelle's parents have influenced her personal and professional growth. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 15 2025, 11:29 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@sheinelle_o

In January 2025, Today Show co-host Sheinelle Jones found out just how much her fans don't play about her. After she was absent from several Today newscasts, including Hoda Kotb's final show on Friday, Jan. 10, the internet launched a search party demanding an explanation for Sheinelle's departure. On Jan. 15, 2025, the anchor addressed her absence in an Instagram post.

While fans were happy to see her post for the first time in weeks, Sheinelle shared the reason behind her absence was due to a "family health matter" she had to tend to away from the show. Anyone who has followed the anchor on Today or online knows she's dedicated to her family and, despite having a hectic and early schedule, always makes time for them, especially her parents. Here's what to know about Sheinelle's parents.

Source: NBCUniversal

Who are Sheinelle Jones's parents?

Sheinelle was born on April 19, 1978 to her parents C. Darnell Jones II and Sheila Kinnard. Her father served as a U.S. district judge for the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. C. Darnell was also a judge on the Court of Common Pleas from 1987 to 2008, serving as President judge from 2006 to 2008. In 2008, he was confirmed by the United States Senate and assumed senior status with the Senate in 2021 before ultimately retiring.

Sheinelle's mother, Sheila, is a performer and retired drama teacher. According to her bio on Wichita, Kansas's The Forum Theatre website, she describes herself as a "a self-described artist of words and song." Sheinelle's mom is also a proud member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) sorority, which Sheinelle followed suit while attending Northwestern University.

Sheinelle Jones has mentioned her parents several times on and off 'The Today Show.'

Based on their credentials, Sheinelle's parents taught her incredible work ethic and the ability to captivate an audience's attention on screen. The host has shared over the years how her mom and dad continue to support her as she navigates her career and her life as a wife and mother. Sheinelle and her husband, Uche Ojeh, have three children, son Kayin and fraternal twins, Uche Jr. and Clara. The co-host has discussed her parents on Today with birthday tributes and adorable anecdotes.

Sheinelle also doesn't mind opening up about her love for her folks online. In May 2024, she opened up about flying from New York to Kanas for one day to spend time with her parents because she was "homesick." In November 2024, Sheinelle went home again to surprise her father with a visit for his 75th birthday. She was accompanied by her siblings and expressed how proud she was that they were able to pull the surprise off.

"This might be the best surprise “The Jones Siblings” have pulled off yet!" Sheinelle shared on Instagram. "My father had no idea we were rolling into town, complete with pillows and air mattresses to crash! Haha - Happy 75th Birthday to the best father & pop pop."