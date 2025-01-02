'Today Show' Host Dylan Dreyer on Kids: The Secret to Managing a House Full of Boys Dylan and her husband Brian have three sons together named Calvin, Oliver, and Russell. By Trisha Faulkner Published Jan. 2 2025, 10:14 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Dylan Dreyer — beloved co-host of NBC’s Today Show — juggles a demanding career with her most cherished role: mom to three young boys. Fans adore her relatable parenting stories, which she often shares on air and on social media. From chaos-filled weekends to sweet everyday moments, Dylan’s life as a mother is as heartwarming as it is inspiring.

For anyone curious about Dylan Dreyer’s kids, the answer is simple: They’re the center of her world. Whether celebrating milestones, enjoying family vacations, or sharing parenting challenges, Dylan’s love for her boys shines through in every social media post she makes and story she tells.

Dylan Dreyer shares how she balances life with her kids.

Dylan and her husband, Brian Fichera, are proud parents of three sons: Calvin, Oliver, and Russell. Calvin, their eldest, was born on Dec. 17, 2016. Oliver, affectionately called Ollie, joined the family on Jan. 2, 2020. Their youngest, Russell — nicknamed Rusty — completed the trio on Sept. 29, 2021.

Dylan and Brian’s household thrives on love, laughter, and a bit of controlled chaos. Dylan once shared on the Today show that her weekends are sacred family time. "Weekends [are] when we make a big breakfast, there are sports and stuff, but we will watch movies, we might do popcorn for dinner. They are very unscheduled." She went on to shock her co-hosts by sharing her decision to avoid errands on the weekends to make them always feel like a small vacation for both her and her children.

She finds join in small and meaningful moments with her boys.

Parenting three boys isn’t always easy. Dylan, however, always manages to find joy in the small moments. In a heartfelt Instagram post from July 2024, she reflected on an impromptu bonding experience with her boys. "I was in a rush making dinner last night and all three boys asked to help cut up the veggies. I took a deep breath and said, ‘Sure! Why not?’ Dinner was a little delayed, but who cares … we had a great moment together!"

This moment highlights Dylan’s parenting philosophy: Sometimes, it’s better to say "yes" to requests from her boys, even if it’s inconvenient. By involving her kids in everyday activities, she creates memories that they’ll cherish forever.

She loves her boys unconditionally and wants everyone to know that.

Dylan’s Instagram is a tribute to her love for her family. From sharing pictures of her boys on vacations to celebrating milestones like birthdays, her posts radiate pride and joy. When Calvin turned eight, Dylan wrote: "How are you 8? I remember the day you were born … I never thought I’d be a good mom. Now I’m making homemade layer cakes with the Bruins logo and ice skating with three boys. It’s what Cal wanted, and I will give these boys the world. Happy birthday, buddy!" Her candid reflections such as this one often leave her fans loving her more as they appreciate her honesty about motherhood.

Despite her packed schedule on The Today Show, Dylan ensures her family comes first. Her ability to manage a full house of energetic boys while excelling in her career is a testament to her dedication and love. For Dylan, the key to parenting isn’t perfection but presence — being there for her kids in big and small ways.