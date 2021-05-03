'Today' Personality Dylan Dreyer Is Already a Mom, but Is She Pregnant Again?

Although Dylan hasn't announced another pregnancy, she has been open with Today viewers about the scary chapters she's already had in her life as a parent. In July of last year, Dylan's sons had to have separate surgeries three days apart. Calvin had surgery to get his tonsils removed, and Oliver, who was only six months old at the time, was having routine surgery. Thankfully, everything went well and both boys are okay.

The surgeries weren't initially supposed to be so close together, but because of COVID-19, they wound up happening during the same week.

"We didn't intend for their surgeries to be back-to-back but because of COVID[-19], everything got rearranged," she said. "Calvin got his tonsils out. He was a trooper, he's already feeling a whole lot better. Oliver had surgery too."