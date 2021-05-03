'Today' Personality Dylan Dreyer Is Already a Mom, but Is She Pregnant Again?By Joseph Allen
Although she's not on The Today Show every morning, Dylan Dreyer has become a regular personality for fans of the show. The meteorologist sometimes fills in for Al Roker or Carson Daly, and she's also been known for her appearances on The Weather Channel. Given her consistent presence on Today, though, and how public she is about motherhood, fans have started to wonder whether she may be expecting again.
Is Dylan Dreyer pregnant again?
Although rumors have begun online suggesting that Dylan is once again pregnant, there's been no indication that she is expecting a third child. In the past, Dylan has been fairly open on Today about her parenting struggles. She gave birth to her first son, Calvin, in 2016, and her second son, Oliver, in January of last year. With two kids at home, it's unclear whether Dylan is looking to add any more chaos to her parenting life.
Dylan's sons had surgery three days apart.
Although Dylan hasn't announced another pregnancy, she has been open with Today viewers about the scary chapters she's already had in her life as a parent. In July of last year, Dylan's sons had to have separate surgeries three days apart. Calvin had surgery to get his tonsils removed, and Oliver, who was only six months old at the time, was having routine surgery. Thankfully, everything went well and both boys are okay.
The surgeries weren't initially supposed to be so close together, but because of COVID-19, they wound up happening during the same week.
"We didn't intend for their surgeries to be back-to-back but because of COVID[-19], everything got rearranged," she said. "Calvin got his tonsils out. He was a trooper, he's already feeling a whole lot better. Oliver had surgery too."
Dylan also said that her husband, Brian Fichera, was not allowed to be present for the surgeries because of COVID restrictions, which only made the experience more stressful. "Because of COVID, [Brian] and I both couldn't go, so I'm trying to carry my pumps, my cooler bag, my diaper bag, Oliver post-surgery, trying to hold him gently — I just didn't have enough hands,” she explained. “It was a challenge going through it alone."
Dylan underwent a miscarriage prior to having her second son.
In addition to the woes of being a parent during a pandemic, Dylan also had to deal with the heartbreak of suffering a miscarriage before the birth of her second son. In an interview on Today, Dylan recounted the experience of realizing she'd had a miscarriage, and then having to put on a brave face for her work on the show.
“I’m devastated, and I have to go to work on the Today Show and be happy and smiling and pretend like nothing’s wrong,” she explained.
Eventually, her co-workers realized there was something wrong and she confided in them. Dylan struggled to have a second child because of secondary infertility, which about 3 million women in the US suffer from. The condition makes it harder to have a second biological child after having the first.