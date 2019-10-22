Is Dylan Dreyer on Maternity Leave Yet? Inside the Pregnant 'Today' Co-Host's Baby No. 2 Plan

It's been a year filled with babies at Today, and next year will be no different. One of the NBC talk show's most well-known faces, Dylan Dreyer, is set to welcome her second baby at the start of 2020, but what does that mean for her gig on the show? Since she announced her pregnancy in July, fans are curious: Is Dylan Dreyer on maternity leave yet? Scroll down for everything we know about her baby No. 2 plan!

Is Dylan Dreyer on maternity leave? As of now, Dylan is not yet on maternity leave. That said, you can still catch the blonde beauty on Third Hour Today on weekdays. Hopefully, she will remain on the series up until the holidays since she is not due until January, but her actual plans are not clear at this time.

However, when Dylan was out on maternity leave when she welcomed her first child a few years back, she was out of work for about three months. She welcomed her son, Calvin, now 2, on Dec. 17, 2016, and she was back on the series at the end of March in 2017. That said, fans shouldn't expect to see Dylan on Today much from January until at least April or May of next year once she officially goes on maternity leave. After that, though, it would make sense that the new mom of two would return to Today for the summer.

What is Dylan Dreyer having? Dylan previously revealed that she's welcoming another boy to join her son Calvin next year! The announcement consisted of a video of Calvin holding the baby's sonogram, and it was broadcasted on Today. "Calvin is so excited," she said at the time. "Last night at dinner, he said, 'Can I kiss the baby?' It's the sweetest thing. I don't think he understands exactly what a baby is and how much it will change his life."

Source: Instagram

The exciting addition of Dylan's second baby boy comes after she and her husband, Brian Fichera, suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage and secondary infertility after welcoming their first son. "I'm so very grateful for the beautiful family I have," she wrote in her personal essay back in April. "God has blessed me with an amazing little boy and I know there are more women who struggle to have one baby and here I am wanting more. I do not take for granted what God has given me."

She added, "So many women are going through their own fertility issues, and I want to open up the conversation to get us all talking instead of sneaking onto that baby chat room and scrolling endlessly through the comments hoping to stumble upon someone going through a similar situation as us. Well, here I am, putting myself out there, and maybe it will give just one other woman the motivation to keep plugging along."