'Bachelor' Alum Sarah Herron Shared Details of Her Tragic Loss on Instagram

Former Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise contestant Sarah Herron shared the devastating loss of her newborn son on Instagram on Feb. 2. Her son, who was born prematurely at 24 weeks, died in Sarah's fiancé's arms shortly after his birth, per her social media post. The couple's son, who they named Oliver, was the result of a long IVF journey and the loss came after complications related to his birth.

Sarah originally appeared in Season 17 of The Bachelor. She went on to join Season 1 of Bachelor in Paradise and she later returned for a third season of The Bachelor spinoff. Unlike some other members of Bachelor Nation, Sarah didn't find love on either show, but since her time in the franchise, she did meet someone outside of the pool of suitors. And while he isn't her husband yet, Dylan Brown has been a source of support and love for Sarah.

Who is 'Bachelor' alum Sarah Herron's husband?

Sarah and her fiancé, Dylan Brown, met in 2017. He was hired as the videographer for her now annual SheLift retreat. The event is one Sarah hosts yearly to bring women together in the outdoors for an adventure with inclusivity and growth as main factors. The couple dated for four years before they got engaged in 2021. They aren't married yet as of 2023, but their IVF journey helped strengthen their relationship.

"I'm so unbelievably grateful to have a partner who's so supportive and gentle through this whole process," Sarah told Us Weekly in September 2022, when she and Dylan announced the pregnancy. "Dylan has been an incredible rock and is strong for both of us when it has felt too heavy at times. He's a rugged man, but so tender at heart."

Dylan is a photographer and videographer who has won awards for his work. According to his website, he's well-versed in gallery and commercial work and he was once an avid sports photographer. Given his proclivity for the outdoors, it's no wonder that he and Sarah bonded and fell for each other so quickly after meeting.

Sarah Herron's baby was born early and passed away shortly after.

Sarah and Dylan made the decision to start trying to conceive in 2020. Although Sarah didn't share on Instagram what happened to precede her son's premature birth and tragic passing shortly after, she did write about the bond she shared with her son throughout her pregnancy and the high points of her time with him before his birth.