Dylan Dreyer Has an Impressive Salary Thanks to Her Multiple TV Gigs

Dylan Dreyer Has an Impressive Salary Thanks to Her Multiple TV GigsBy Samantha Faragalli Younghans
Dylan Dreyer is one of the most popular faces of NBC's Today, so it's no surprise that she makes a pretty penny for all the work she does with the network. The meteorologist is a fan-favorite and appears as a co-host on a slew of different programs. Since Dylan is oftentimes on daytime TV, there's a lot of question about her salary and net worth. Here's everything we know about Dylan's impressive income!
What is Dylan Dreyer's salary?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dylan's salary is a whopping $2 million per year for her various TV duties. This makes her net worth an impressive $4 million. You go, girl!
Dylan has had quite an impressive career thus far. After graduating from Rutgers University in 2003 with a Bachelor's degree in Meteorology, she's built an extraordinary resume. Over the years, she's worked for smaller entities WICU in Erie, PA, and WJAR in Providence, RI before heading to NBC News in 2012.
Today, she's mostly the weekend anchor of Weekend Today in rotation with Sheinelle Jones, and she also works for MSNBC on weekends and The Weather Channel. In addition, she often appears on Today during the week to fill in as a weather correspondent for both Al Roker and Carson Daly. Some of her other credits include The Rachel Maddow Show, NewsNation with Tamron Hall, Megyn Kelly Today, Sunday Today with Willie Geist, and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.
She's also hosted two of her own shows before: Journey With Dylan Dreyer from 2016 until 2018 and Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, which has been on since 2019.
The series is described as "a live-action, half-hour television program that will take viewers on an incredible journey to the wildest points of the globe, uncovering the connection between the environment, wildlife and human beings of exotic locales. The show's host, meteorologist Dylan Dreyer, will reveal a new destination each week."
Although Dylan works extremely hard and is loved on NBC, her salary isn't quite up there with her co-workers, like Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, who are making $7 million and $8 million annually, respectively. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her fellow meteorologist, Al Roker, makes $7 million more annually than her, with a reported salary of $10 million.
But Dylan has proved time and time again how grateful she is for what she has, specifically her loving family, which consists of husband Brian Fichera, whom she married in 2012, and sons Calvin Bradley, 3, and Oliver George, 2 months. In the past, she's opened about how difficult it was for her to get pregnant the second time around.
The couple welcomed Oliver earlier this year, and now, they are the perfect family-of-four. “Everything just clicked," she said of her brood. "There was no adjustment period. This is just us. This is our family."
We're wishing Dylan many more years of happiness and continued success!
