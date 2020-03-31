Dylan Dreyer Has an Impressive Salary Thanks to Her Multiple TV Gigs

She's also hosted two of her own shows before: Journey With Dylan Dreyer from 2016 until 2018 and Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, which has been on since 2019.

The series is described as "a live-action, half-hour television program that will take viewers on an incredible journey to the wildest points of the globe, uncovering the connection between the environment, wildlife and human beings of exotic locales. The show's host, meteorologist Dylan Dreyer, will reveal a new destination each week."