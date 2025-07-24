'GMA' Fans Reacted to George Stephanopoulos's Absence Amid Concerns About His Exit Disney reportedly renewed George Stephanopoulos's contract in late 2024. By Chrissy Bobic Published July 24 2025, 10:32 a.m. ET Source: Mega

There are some Good Morning America anchors who longtime fans look to each morning for what they need to know. One is George Stephanopoulos, who began as a co-anchor on the show in 2009. But where is George Stephanopoulos on GMA in 2025? Fans noticed his absence in at least one episode of the morning show.

George typically sits at the table with co-hosts Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts. Together, they share banter and report on the news. But instead of seeing George's face up there with them, viewers saw Joe Buck in his place. Joe is a sports commentator, so his area of expertise is a bit different from George's on GMA. Now, people want to know what's going on and what his absence means for his future as an anchor.

Where is George Stephanopoulos on 'GMA'?

According to Front Office Sports, Joe stepped in to temporarily replace George in some July 2025 episodes of GMA because George is on vacation. The outlet also reported that Joe isn't the only media personality tapped to fill in for George during his time away. Sports reporter Malika Andrews is also set to fill in for George on GMA.

What does that mean for George's future on GMA? Apparently, nothing at all. It looks like he is just on vacation, despite concerns among fans that his absence means something much more serious. And, after viewers realized that George was missing from multiple July 2025 episodes, they took to social media to share their worries.

One fan shared on X (formerly Twitter) that they would "literally stop watching" GMA if George was replaced. Someone else posted that it was hard to watch Joe co-host the show in George's place. Another fan of George's long-running place on GMA wrote, "Joe Buck? What is wrong with you people? Joe Buck replacing George even for one minute is unbelievable." Luckily for those who aren't feeling Joe as a temporary fill-in, he is not on GMA in George's place forever.

Is George Stephanopoulos leaving 'GMA' permanently?

No one linked to GMA has announced that Geroge is leaving the show permanently, and he hasn't said as much himself. However, there have been worries among viewers that his former lawsuit with Donald Trump might lead to his exit at some point. Per the New York Post, GMA settled a defamation lawsuit with Trump after George claimed that Trump raped E. Jean Carroll during a televised interview with Nancy Mace.