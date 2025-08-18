Black Scottish TikTok Trends as Americans Discover the Community Exists "The last 48 hours have been crazy, but welcome to Black Scottish TikTok." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 18 2025, 5:32 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@divinee.._, @starboysobersfitness, @kierachanner

With the ongoing political changes in the U.S. affecting most marginalized communities, namely the Black community, many African Americans have looked to other countries for possible refuge. While some have considered moving to Africa, aka the "Motherland," and others looked up houses in Canada for a closer refuge, Scotland has become an unexpected option, thanks to TikTok.

Article continues below advertisement

TikTok users lost their minds when they realized the Black Scottish community not only exists, but it's also thriving, thanks to a handsome Scottish man who unintentionally caused the "Black Scottish TikTok" trend. The trend's existence provided a lighthearted way to remind those who need it that Black people are everywhere.

Article continues below advertisement

Black Scottish TikTok took over FYPs everywhere in August 2025.

While Scotland gained a reputation for being the home of white families and professionals, including actors Tilda Swinton and Ewan McGregor, TikTokers discovered it's also a country where many Black residents call home. The revelation came in August 2025 when Black Scottish fitness influencer Starboy (@starboysobersfitness), posted a video on his account on Aug. 10.

In the video, Starboy sat in his car while discussing Scotland's weather. I would love to share more about what he actually said, but like other social media users in the comments section, I was distracted by his good looks and thick Scottish accent. "I legitimately don’t even know if he’s speaking English," one TikTok user shared under his video with several heart emojis. "Cancels London trip for Scotland," another said. "Did I listen to the End? YESsssss. Did I hear a thing? No," a third user joked.

Article continues below advertisement

Starboy's new fans also couldn't help but notice his resemblance to (handsome) actors Sterling K. Brown and Lance Gross. After he realized the abundance of new followers entering his platform, he posted another video thanking his new (albeit thirsty) fans from across the pond for showing him so much love. "The last 48 hours have been crazy," Starboy said in the video. "But welcome to Black Scottish TikTok."

Article continues below advertisement

The content creator also confirmed he was born and raised in Scotland and is "100 percent Scotch beef." He also tagged other Black Scottish creators who grew their following on the app. Starboy then mentioned he's open to capitalizing off of any audiobook deals any of his newfound followers might have in mind. Looks like he fits in with the country already!

Article continues below advertisement

Other Black Scottish influencers were shocked to see "Black Scottish TikTok" trending.

Since Starboy's videos, more Black Scottish creators came out to share their thoughts on Black Americans recently discovering they exist in other countries. One creator, King Dee (@divinee..__) even hipped her U.S. followers to Scottish slang, including "I don't know" and "on it," which she said most Black Scottish people use in everyday conversations.

Article continues below advertisement