Home > Entertainment Ewan McGregor Has Starred in Several High-Grossing Films — What's His Net Worth? From starring in the biggest prequels ever made to taking home Emmy awards, Ewan McGregor has made quite a bit of dough. By Brandon Charles Mar. 12 2024, Published 3:59 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Whether you’re a casual Star Wars fan, hardcore musical romantic, or parent of a young person enjoying all things animated, you’re probably quite familiar with one of Scotland’s finest actors: Ewan McGregor.

Article continues below advertisement

If you think of Ewan McGregor as the young Obi-Wan Kenobi from the Star Wars universe, you might think his net worth should be higher. If you think of Ewan McGregor as Mark Renton from Trainspotting, you might be surprised it’s so high.

Source: Paramount Plus Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Anna, Ewan McGregor as Count Rostov, and Alexa Goodall as Nina in 'A Gentleman in Moscow'

Article continues below advertisement

What is Ewan McGregor's net worth?

The award-winning actor and Officer of the Order of the British Empire — who has been making critically acclaimed film and television since the early '90s — has a reported net worth of $25 million.

Co-star of some of the highest-grossing films of all time, Ewan was omnipresent from the release of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace in 1999 to Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith in 2005. He reprised the role in 2022's Obi-Wan Kenobi for Disney Plus. It's a role that certainly helped make quite a bit of that $25 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Ewan McGregor Actor Net worth: $25 million Ewan McGregor is a film and television star known for his roles in the Star Wars prequels, Trainspotting, Moulin Rouge!, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Black Hawk Down, Big Fish, Christopher Robin, Doctor Sleep, Fargo, and Halston. Birth Name: Ewan Gordon McGregor Birthdate: Mar. 31, 1971 Birthplace: Perth, Scotland Mother: Carol Diane Father: James Charles Stewart "Jim" McGregor Spouse: Eve Mavrakis (m. 1995–2020); Mary Elizabeth Winstead (m. 2022) Children: Clara McGregor, Esther McGregor, Jamyan McGregor, and Anouk McGregor (with Mavrakis); Laurie McGregor (with Winstead) Education: Guildhall School of Music and Drama

Ewan has also acted alongside his second wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead, having both appeared in the 2024 miniseries A Gentleman in Moscow as well as the 2020 DC film Birds of Prey and the 2017 season of Fargo. It was actually on the set of Fargo where the two first met, playing love interests on the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Ewan McGregor is much more than a character in the Star Wars universe.

Initially known to most film lovers for his role in Danny Boyle's 1996 film Trainspotting, the actor was not necessarily going the kid-friendly route in the '90s. But since playing Obi-Wan, he's stared in multiple family friendly properties. He was a voice in the 2005 kids film Robots and the lead in 2018's Christopher Robin.