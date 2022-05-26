Wait Just a Minute — Winnie the Pooh Has Been Around for How Long?

He explained that "The current term is life of the author plus 70 years. There are other terms such as 95 years from the date of publication or 120 years from the date of creation if the work is anonymous, somebody is using a pseudonym or if the work is what is referred to as a 'work made for hire,' for example a work prepared by an employee for an employer." Essentially, it was just A. A. Milne's version of Winnie's time to enter the public domain.