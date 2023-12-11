Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok “Our Lord and Saber” — Church Goer Cracks up at Jesus Photo That’s Actually Obi-Wan Kenobi A man visiting a church during a holiday event is cracking TikTok up: apparently someone in the congregation thinks Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan is Jesus. By Mustafa Gatollari Dec. 11 2023, Updated 11:53 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @chadmarvelous

TikTok user Chad Marvelous (@chadmarvelous) is cracking up folks on the platform after sharing a portrait of Ewan McGregor hanging up in a church they visited for a holiday event which seems to have been confused for Jesus Christ himself. He shared the gaffe in a viral clip that's accumulated over 2 million views — and it's clear that whoever put up the photo isn't the only one who thinks Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan looks like JC.

Article continues below advertisement

"Too my niece to this church for a Christmas event, and they had a picture of Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi on the wall because they thought it was Jesus (I asked, and the person was very serious when they told me.)" Chade wrote in a text overlay of the video.

And sure, while anyone can say that their church is confusing Obi-Wan Kenobi as their lord and savior, Jesus Christ, Chad proves it, by recording the interior of what appears to be a Christmas celebration at the house of Worship, which shows both adults and kids rocking Santa hats as part of the holiday festivities.

Article continues below advertisement

He pans his camera over the left to reveal a portrait of Jesus, only to zoom in and reveal that the man's countenance isn't actually Ewan McGregor's portrayal of the famed Star Wars hero and Jedi Master.

Article continues below advertisement

The TikToker added in a caption for the video: "at a Christmas event, endless church has a picture of #EwanMcGregor as #ObiWanKenobi on the wall. when I asked someone why, they looked at me confused, and said "that's Jesus", and they were completely serious. I don't mean to laugh, but I can't help but be amused"

Source: TikTok | @chadmarvelous

Article continues below advertisement

Apparently this isn't the first time that a picture of McGregor's Obi-Wan has been mistaken as the deity/prophet/historical figure. In a Reddit post uploaded to the r/thathappened sub, someone shared a photograph that shows a similar Obi-Wan picture up on someone's mantle.

The picture, was has been turned into a widely circulated meme, contains a caption which says: "A Grandma had this picture on her mantle because she thought it was Jesus...."

Article continues below advertisement

It shows McGregor's face decked out in a beard and full Jedi regalia besides a cross and a small black sheet of paper that reads: "Keep Calm Jesus Loves You"

Source: TikTok | @chadmarvelous

Article continues below advertisement

Whether or not the image is genuine and actually belongs to someone's Grandma who gazes upon McGregor's face and thinks about all of the suffering he endured at the hands of Pontius Pilate and the Romans in order to bring a message of love and healing to mankind is up for debate, but it's hard to deny that the aesthetics of his character don't almost directly align with classical religious imagery that's usually associated with Jesus Christ.

And it would seem that there are plenty of examples where folks have been captured has possessing this same exact opinion: like when a guy gifted his mother a portrait of Obi-Wan for Christmas and told his mother it was actually a painting of Jesus Christ. He even got video of the entire thing.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: YouTube | @Antelope Aisle

Conan O'Brien even brought up the prank to Ewan McGregor, who highlighted that he did indeed play Jesus Christ in another film, so it would seem that even the actor is aware of the resemblance many fans think his portrayal of the Jedi master has with mankind's savior.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @chadmarvelous

There were some Star Wars fans who thought that Lucas' decision to make Obi-Wan resemble typical religious iconography depicting Jesus was one that was intentional, like this one Quora user who wrote: "Is there a reason that Obi-Wan Kenobi resembles Jesus in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith?"

Article continues below advertisement

One user thought that OP was just letting memes get the better of his line of thinking: "No, it’s just a meme. You’re reading too much into it. Just because someone has a beard, does not make them Jesus." However there was someone else who delineated a short list of reasons as to why Obi-Wan was made to look this way, suggesting that George Lucas knew exactly what he was doing.

Me: Why does Gale's portrait remind me of something

My brain: Obi-Wan Jesus pic.twitter.com/pJX3ePKv8u — FESTIVE SKELETON @ P12S & BG3! (@tankstance) August 18, 2023 Source: Twitter | @tankstance

Article continues below advertisement

"Arguably, Obi-Wan is a literary “Christ Figure.” That’s about character resemblance not physical resemblance. Obi-Wan: Is spiritual

Performs miracles using The Force

Is kind, forgiving, and fights for justice

Sacrifices himself to redeem others

Is resurrected as a Force Ghost There’s a reason for this: it’s good theater and relatable, leading to popularity of the character and the themes of the series," they wrote.