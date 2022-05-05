It's Showtime! Stay Inside the Moulin Rouge for One Night, Courtesy of Airbnb

It's Showtime! Stay Inside the Moulin Rouge for One Night, Courtesy of AirbnbBy Leila Kozma
May. 5 2022, Published 9:22 a.m. ET
Prepare to be swept away and get fully immersed in the kaleidoscope-like world of the Moulin Rouge, the iconic venue frequently hailed as the birthplace of the Cancan dance.
In collaboration with the Montmartre landmark, Airbnb is now offering three one-night stays for two guests complete with perks such as the once-in-a-liftetime opportunity to meet legendary dancer and cabaret veteran Claudine Van Den Bergh. Here's how you can get your hands on the special offer.
Six lucky guests will get the chance to get a behind-the-scenes look of the Moulin Rouge in Paris, France.
For three nights only, the Moulin Rouge in Paris, France, will open its doors and give a warm welcome to travelers eager to learn more about its rich history. The institution once counted the post-impressionist painter Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec among its regular clients.
Every square inch of the building is seeped in history, allowing art history geeks, the lovers of theatre and dance, and far beyond to experience first-hand what it's like to walk through the corridors of the luxuriously decorated building.
According to a press release, Airbnb worked in close collaboration with Jean-Claude Yon, a historian and the author of books like the Histoire culturelle de la France au XIXe siècle, to refurbish a part of the building hitherto strictly closed off to the members of the general public.
Located inside the windmill, the rooms now open to the three pairs of lucky guests include a luxurious boudoir boasting a miniature paper stage and other features undoubtedly designed in the spirit of unbridled hedonism.
The dressing area honors the legacy of the building just the same. With its vast range of exquisite accessories — all inspired by the delicate pieces that became fashionable during the Belle Époque, France's answer to the Guilded Age — vintage costumes, delicate perfumes, and letter selection, the room is bound to transport visitors to a time characterised by an unashamed insistence on seeking various forms of merriment.
The deluxe suite is comprised of a private rooftop terrace boasting furniture evocative of the style of the Belle Époque and a gorgeous pagoda.
The unparalleled experience features a private tour of the Moulin Rouge, with a particular focus on its history, costume makers, and backstage area. It also includes an aperitif served on the rooftop terrace, which is followed by a three-course meal courtesy of Arnaud Demerville, the resident chef of the Moulin Rouge.
The unique getaway also features a meet-and-greet with Claudine Van Den Bergh and the chance to take photos with the cast of Féerie, which is currently on show at the Moulin Rouge. It goes without saying that the guests also get the chance to attend Féerie.
To take part, you will need to book your stay on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 1 p.m. EST. As for the dates? You will want to make sure you don't have anything coming up on June 13, 20, and 27, the dates available as part of the offer.
The one-night experience for two people costs just one euro (around $1 USD) per night. To celebrate the 133 anniversary of the Moulin Rouge in style, make sure you head over to Airbnb and book the experience on Tuesday, May 17.