It's Showtime! Stay Inside the Moulin Rouge for One Night, Courtesy of Airbnb

Prepare to be swept away and get fully immersed in the kaleidoscope-like world of the Moulin Rouge, the iconic venue frequently hailed as the birthplace of the Cancan dance.

In collaboration with the Montmartre landmark, Airbnb is now offering three one-night stays for two guests complete with perks such as the once-in-a-liftetime opportunity to meet legendary dancer and cabaret veteran Claudine Van Den Bergh. Here's how you can get your hands on the special offer.