These Are the Best Black Fashion Accounts to Follow on TikTok

These Are the Best Black Fashion Accounts to Follow on TikTokBy Stephanie Harper
Feb. 11 2022, Published 6:57 p.m. ET
February is Black History Month, which means it’s a great time of year to begin focusing on some of the talented Black creators and social media influencers doing their thing all over the Internet. YouTube and Instagram used to be where influencers took their talent for the world to see, but these days it looks like TikTok is totally taking over.
The popular video-sharing app is used by millions of people every single day! Curious TikTokers spend their time double-tapping videos from fashionistas who appeal to them the most. These are some of the best Black fashion accounts to follow on TikTok if you’re looking for some outfit inspiration before your next evening out.
@DeniseMMercedes
The best part of @denisemmercedes' TikTok account is that along with showing off trendy fashion ideas, she also consistently promotes the idea of body positivity. The model has endorsed several different brands from Fabletics to Shein throughout her TikTok video history. She’s also represented Target, JCPenney, and Forever 21 ... just to name a few. As of now, Denise has more than 3.5 million followers and has raked in more than 61.4 million likes.
@ItsLickMyFashion
There are so many fun and hilarious concepts @itslickmyfashion comes up with when he’s creating his TikTok videos. Most of the ideas he’s had are totally original –– and beyond unforgettable. He dresses up in outfits inspired by his favorite Jamaican drinks, his favorite cereal, his favorite NBA teams, his favorite Netflix original TV shows, and more.
@Wisdm8
Fashion obviously means a lot to someone like Wisdom Kaye, who goes by @wisdm8 on TikTok. He has more than 7.8 million followers and his videos generally pull in thousands of likes. Some of his outfits are based on Marvel heroes while others are based on Disney Channel original movies. Regardless of what ideas he’s coming up with, he’s always on point. His TikTok bio says that he’s the “best-dressed guy on TikTok.” His confidence says it all!
He’s even created outfits inspired by anime shows, streaming networks, soda brands, and laundry detergent boxes. His TikTok account is filled with endless creativity and originality.
@DevvieeeBbyyGal
There are so many awesome videos to uncover on @devvieeebbyygal's TikTok channel. She's not the type of fashion TikToker to solely post clothing hauls and style tips, though. She also posts dancing videos, clips with her friends, and simple life moments to fill her time when she’s bored.
When she is indeed honed in on fashion, though, she lets her users see what her “fit check" of the day looks like based on what her upcoming plans are. She also does unboxing videos revealing new apparel she's received. Aside from clothing looks, the TikToker has some videos showing off what it looks like when she gets her hair done, and what her makeup routine generally looks like.
@BlackQueen_509
If your main focus on TikTok is to learn fashion tips from the best, then @blackqueen_509 is certainly going to be your best bet. She not only shows off trendy outfits anyone would feel inspired to wear, but she also reveals some of her favorite fashion hacks and tricks. She showcases how to turn a scarf into a cute top, how to pull off five different outfits with one pair of jeans, how to spruce up a simple pair of clear heels, how to tie a button front top, and more.