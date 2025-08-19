After More Than 20 Years, Rich Eisen Is Making His Triumphant Return to ESPN "We all know there should be someone else right here in this chair, next to me." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 19 2025, 4:56 p.m. ET Source: The Rich Eisen Show

Back in September 2015, sportscaster Rich Eisen spoke with TVNewser about the 12 years since he parted ways with ESPN in 2003. He left the sports network for the NFL Network, and at the time of the interview, was a year into his own project: The Rich Eisen Show. Rich's decision to join the NFL Network was history-making as he was the first anchor hired when the network launched in 2003.

One of the driving forces behind Rich's exit from ESPN was how much SportsCenter had changed since he joined in 1996. He attributed the changes to the proliferation of the internet and the shift from sports highlights and storytelling to sports analysis. When he was told he couldn't do other things, Rich left. More than 20 years later, he's coming back to ESPN. Here's what we know about his return.

Why is Rich Eisen returning to ESPN?

It's been over a decade, but Rich's new show will begin streaming on Disney+ and ESPN+ in the fall of 2025, per ESPN. It will still stream at its usual time, noon to 3 p.m. ET, and will be available on both platforms. Burke Magnus, ESPN President of Content, called Rich an icon and described his return as a "win for all."

This new partnership will also coincide with the launch of ESPN’s direct-to-consumer offering. "We will continue to be aggressive in adding premier content to our platforms," said Burke, "with The Rich Eisen Show being today’s example."

Rich said that although this was a long time coming, he had never considered a reunion with ESPN. "I can’t wait to connect alike with new fans on Disney and ESPN’s many platforms and reconnect with long-time ones who remember me with hair," he joked.

Rich paid tribute to former co-host and friend, Stuart Scott.

Ahead of his official return to ESPN in September 2025, Rich hosted SportsCenter on Monday, Aug. 18. Much had happened during his absence, including the death of his former co-host, Stuart Scott. The longtime sportscaster died Jan. 4, 2015, following a long battle with appendiceal cancer. Rich found out about his friend's passing 10 minutes before he eulogized Stuart on-air during a broadcast of NFL GameDay Morning. He closed his tribute by saying how much he loved his friend.

A decade later, Rich had the opportunity to speak about Stuart again, but this time it was on the network where they both started their careers. Fans of the original SportsCenter duo were treated to a best-of compilation of Rich and Stuart through the years. An emotional Rich addressed the empty chair next to him, saying, "We all know there should be someone else right here in this chair, next to me."