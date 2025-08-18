Former NBA Star Shawn Bradley Had an Impressive Career — Here's His Net Worth Shawn was the No. 2 overall pick for the Philadelphia 76ers in the 1993 NBA Draft. By Niko Mann Published Aug. 18 2025, 3:58 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / KSL

Basketball fans are wondering about Shawn Bradley's net worth after the former NBA star was seen chopping it up with Shaquille O’Neal at BIG3's Week 10 matchups in Dallas, Texas, on Aug. 17, 2025. Shawn is not only famous for his 12-year career in the NBA, but also for being one of the tallest basketball players of all time.

Article continues below advertisement

Shawn is 7 feet 6 inches tall, and according to the New York Post, he played professional basketball with the New Jersey Nets and the Dallas Mavericks after first being drafted in 1993 by the Philadelphia 76ers. He was the No. 2 overall pick for the team 1993 NBA Draft. However, many fans were unaware that after his 2005 retirement, Shawn was involved in an accident that left him paralyzed from the chest down, and after seeing him in Dallas, concerned fans wondered about Shawn Bradley's net worth.

Source: YouTube / KSL

Article continues below advertisement

Shawn Bradley's net worth is impressive, so fans need not worry.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Shawn Bradley has a net worth of $27 million. His 12-year-long career in the NBA left the former baller in good financial standing. Also, according to Insurance Business Magazine, the NBA has an excellent healthcare package for retired players with at least three years playing for the league. Fans were concerned after seeing Shawn in his wheelchair at the BIG3's Week 10 matchups in Dallas.

Shawn Bradley Retired NBA star Net worth: $27 million Shawn Bradley played in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers, the New Jersey Nets, and the Dallas Mavericks. Birthdate: March 22, 1972 Birthplace: Landstuhl, West Germany Education: Brigham Young University Ex-spouse: Annette Evertson Spouse: Carrie Bradley Children: 6 children and 3 step-children

Article continues below advertisement

After retiring from the NBA in 2005, Shawn was a basketball coach in Utah, and he also appeared in the film Space Jam. Shawn also ran for Congress in 2010 as a Republican, but he lost.

Article continues below advertisement

Shawn spent several years traveling before being involved in the accident that left him paralyzed. Shawn was riding his bike on Jan. 20, 2021, in St. George, Utah, when a minivan hit him from behind, per Sports Illustrated.

The woman driving the van was rushing to pick up her kids from school. He landed headfirst on the ground and was in intensive care for three weeks. He is paralyzed from the chest down.

Article continues below advertisement

The ex-NBA star uses a motorized wheelchair to get around, along with the assistance of his wife, Carrie. He told the outlet that his motorized 500-pound chair "costs more than most cars." Shawn has a caregiver who helps him get ready for the day, and he said that people who did not know about his accident are shocked when they see him for the first time. "People that I’m very close with, the first time they see me, it’s emotional," he said. "It’s extremely draining."

Article continues below advertisement

Shaq & Shawn Bradley at the BIG3 pic.twitter.com/LpS7NE9yMC — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 17, 2025