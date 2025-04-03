“This Was a Choice for Sure” — Hilton Hotel Guest Bewildered by Shaq Hallway Art "Not surprised, my man is everywhere." By Mustafa Gatollari Published April 3 2025, 12:52 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @chasinchelsea | @Unsplash - @Moustafa Neamtalla

A Hilton hotel guest posted their surprise at seeing the choice of decor one of the brand's chains featured in a location. Chelsea (@chasinchelsea) uploaded the viral clip to TikTok, and while there were plenty of people who had jokes about the portrait decorating the location's halls, there were others who didn't seem so surprised, given the prevalence of the popular public figure in the framed photograph.

Article continues below advertisement

Chelsea's video begins with footage of a man wearing shorts and a t-shirt walking through the hallway of a hotel. She then pans her camera to reveal a black and white photo portrait of four-time NBA championship winner Shaquille O'Neal sticking his tongue out.

Article continues below advertisement

"Who's in charge of decorating this hotel?" the TikToker writes, while adding in a caption: "That was a choice for sure." Commenters who responded to Chelsea's post had plenty of ideas as to why the hotel decided to include this picture of the basketball legend.

One person thought that the picture was the result of a gag pulled by a guest. They hypothesized that hotel staffers simply decided to keep the image after it was placed on the wall. They wrote, "A guest did it as a prank years ago, and the hotel kept it, would be the answer I would like to hear."

Article continues below advertisement

Furthermore, another person chalked it up to Shaquille O'Neal's ubiquitous presence. Whether it be in movies and television or a slew of business prospects, the former NBA center can be seen on Inside NBA, where he has taken up hosting duties for years. He lent his vocal talents to The Cleveland Show, Shaqtin' a Fool, Shaq's Garage, Arliss, a ShaqAttack shark week show, Shaq Life, Love Shaq, Big Chicken Shaq, the game show Lucky 13, Highston, and Grown Ups 2. along with a slew of other Adam Sandler films.

Shaq's also got his own line of gummy candies out, too. The Shaq-a-Licious XL gummies sport large pieces of chewy candy that come in two variants: sour ones that sport green watermelon, mixed berry, and pineapple flavors, and a sweet variant with peach, berry punch, and orange flavors.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @chasinchelsea

That's not the only food venture he's involved with, either. Moreover, the league legend owns several Papa John's franchises as well. Previously, he had investments in numerous Five Guys franchise locations, although he purportedly sold his stake in those.

Article continues below advertisement

Shaq also has his own show company, the Shaq Shoes/Dunkman brand, and is a major shareholder in Authentic Brands Group (ABG). Additionally, Shaquille O'Neal has proven to get granular when it comes to his business dealings as well, understanding how his likeness and personality can potentially boost sales.

Source: TikTok | @chasinchelsea

Article continues below advertisement

Shaquille O'Neal also owns around 40 different 24-Hour Fitness centers. The Big Shamrock is also an avid lover of Krispy Kreme donuts and has gone on the record stating it's his favorite place to grab a donut. He is the chain's official spokesperson.

He even launched his own chicken restaurant food chain called "Big Chicken," which has about 10 different locations. O'Neal purportedly oversees operations in all of the Big Chicken stores, and the brand has one main philosophy when it comes to its chicken sandwiches: They need to be big. Appropriate, given the brand's nomenclature.

Article continues below advertisement

Shaq also owns 17 Auntie Anne's pretzel locations and 150 car washes. My High Plains cites the businesses as high-return investments, which seems to be the case considering how any of them the baller owns. The outlet went on to state that Shaq either outright owns or invests in the following companies: Lyft

JC Penny

Gold Bond

Icy Hot

The General Insurance

Forever 21

Reebok

Barneys New York

Aeropostale

Shaq

Ring

Vitaminwater

Google

Pepsi

Apple

Sacramento Kings

CityPlex12 Movie Theater

eSports

Spyder

Tapout

Source: TikTok | @chasinchelsea

Article continues below advertisement

Surprisingly, he also owns several likenesses of famous celebrities. Did you know that Shaquille O'Neal has rights to the likenesses of David Beckham? Additionally, he owns Muhammad Ali's likeness, as well as Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley, and basketball icon Julius Erving.

So the TikToker who remarked that Shaq is "everywhere" wasn't lying. That's because it seems the man is constantly working. It doesn't hurt that he's known to be extremely generous, to boot. He's been seen in stores freely buying sneakers, toys, gifts, and entire wardrobes for kids. He's also partnered with JC Penny to give shopping sprees to those in need, too.