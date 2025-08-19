Some Fans of 'The Bert Show' Are Swearing Off Listening After Moe's Abrupt Exit 'The Bert Show' shared an update about Moe. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 19 2025, 12:25 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@immoemitch

The Atlanta morning radio show The Bert Show is down one key cast member, Moe Mitchell, and fans are still wondering what happened to him. Moe was part of the show and a welcome addition thanks to his commentary, but in late July 2025, listeners noticed that his voice was not among the co-hosts Bert Weiss, Kristin Klingshirn, and Abby Murphy.

Article continues below advertisement

The Bert Show typically airs weekday mornings on Q99.7 in Atlanta. For some, it's their drive time go-to show during their morning commutes. As with most morning radio shows, fans develop a certain affinity for certain hosts, and since Moe was with the show for a while, his absence was immediately felt.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Moe on 'The Bert Show'?

At first, no one on The Bert Show addressed Moe's absence, which led to more speculation about what had happened. But then, on Aug. 19, 2025, fans shared in the comments under one of Moe's Instagram posts that Bert revealed Moe is no longer on the show. The host also reportedly said that he couldn't share more details about why Moe left.

Even though there is confirmation about what happened to Moe on The Bert Show, that doesn't mean the speculation ended. On Reddit, someone claimed, "I think they're going through contract negotiations, and they don't want to give Moe what he feels he deserves. So, Moe's playing hardball and is willing to leave."

Article continues below advertisement

No one associated with the show has confirmed contract negotiations to be the reason for Moe's exit. Another fan wrote in the same Reddit thread that they don't understand why Moe of all people was let go, if he didn't leave by choice because, according to them, Moe "brings the diversity that is very much needed."

Article continues below advertisement

On another Reddit thread, The Bert Show fans speculated that Moe faced some issues with his co-hosts over the course of his time on the show. One that a fan cited was when the hosts had a challenge of which of them could have the biggest celebrity call in to the show for them. When Moe won, it was an issue with Bert specifically.

Article continues below advertisement

Moe has moved on after 'The Bert Show.'

Although Moe has not publicly shared why he left The Bert Show, or if he plans to come back in the future, he appears to have other things in the pipeline to keep him plenty busy. Outside of the radio show, Moe has been a stand-up comedian for a while, and he still performs in Atlanta. He also hosts his own podcast, In The MOEment.