Radio Star Davi Crimmins “Shocked and Disappointed” to Be Let Go from ‘The Bert Show’

Davi addressed her abrupt Bert Show exit in a statement, saying she was trying to solve the show’s chemistry issue.

“I’m as shocked and disappointed as our listeners,” she said, per the Journal-Constitution. “I have put forth every effort to solve the chemistry issue and improve the off-air relationship. My efforts were noticed and complimented by management. I wish I had more answers for our listeners, but at this time, I’m going to concentrate on my next move.”