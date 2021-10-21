Jason Bailey Has Departed His Hosting Role on Rock 100.5 Atlanta After Seven Years

After a remarkable seven-year run as a morning host on Atlanta's Rock 100.5, Jason Bailey has decided to leave his position at the station. This move may come as a shock to some, but according to Jason, there was some thought that went into his move.

So, what exactly happened to Jason that caused him to depart from Rock 100.5 Atlanta? Keep reading for all of the known details.

What happened to Jason Bailey? Things seem to have been rocky between him and the station's management.

On Oct. 18, 2021, Jason announced to his fans on Facebook that his tenure at Rock 100.5 Atlanta has come to an end. "I just breathed my final breath at Rock 100.5 / Atlanta. It was a good run with a lot of ups and downs. No doubt it was definitely time for me to move on from this part of my life/career," he wrote.

He continued, "With that said. I wish nothing but the best to the show, station, and management in their future endeavors. God, I've always wanted to say that! Time for a mental recharge before I move on."

On a recent episode of his podcast, Bailey's Black Cloud Podcast, Jason opened up about the circumstances behind his departure, saying that he was fired from the radio station and that he was "miserable" at the job prior to that. He noted that it is "fine and it was refreshing. They gave me the bullet that was already in the gun pointing at my head. I was miserable. It was nobody’s fault but my own."

