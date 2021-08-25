The 'AHS: Double Feature' Radio Show Has Three Episodes You Can Stream Right Now

Even before American Horror Story Season 10 — subtitled Double Feature — premiered, there was a roundabout spinoff set to go along with it. No, it's not another anthology series to blow your mind and leave you racking your brain for more answers. Instead, it's a radio show that acts as a companion to the season.

But how can you listen to the American Horror Story: Double Feature radio show? All three short episodes are available for streaming now.

Narrated by Rose Flynn, a radio host for Provincetown's fictional KPCD 666 Cape Radio station, each of the segments is supposed to include details and clues about Double Feature. It's also broadcast from Provincetown, which serves as the setting for the first six episodes of the AHS season.