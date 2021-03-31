ESPN Radio Host Zubin Mehenti Has Been Off His Show, and Fans Are Wondering Why

Zubin Mahenti, who co-hosts the radio show "Keyshawn, JWill, & Zubin" alongside Keyshawn Johnson and Jay Williams, has been gone from the show for several weeks. Although it already has a substantial fanbase, the show only premiered in August of last year. Prior to the show's debut, Zubin worked on Sportscenter in a variety of roles covering sports events all over the world.

Zubin has been absent from "Keyshawn, JWill, & Zubin" for some time, and fans are starting to worry that an illness or other issue is keeping him away from the show. There's been no official explanation for Zubin's absence from the show, but his bio is still up on ESPN, which suggests that he is still working for the company. It's likely, then, that he's not currently on the show because he's either on vacation or dealing with personal issues.

Zubin has been absent from the show for two weeks now, and his fellow co-host Keyshawn Johnson also had to temporarily step down from his role as host following the death of his daughter, Mia.

In the aftermath of Zubin's absence, social media users have started to wonder what happened to the host and whether he's planning to return to the show at any point in the future.