ESPN Radio Host Zubin Mehenti Has Been Off His Show, and Fans Are Wondering Why

ESPN Radio Host Zubin Mehenti Has Been Off His Show, and Fans Are Wondering WhyBy Joseph Allen
Mar. 31 2021, Published 12:37 p.m. ET
Radio fans are nothing if not persistent. For many, listening to the same morning radio shows is something of a ritual, and it's easy to become connected to the personalities behind your favorite shows. When those personalities are suddenly gone with no explanation, it's understandable that fans want to know what happened to them that led let to their absence, which is exactly why fans are curious about Zubin Mahenti on ESPN Radio.
What happened to Zubin Mahenti on ESPN?
Zubin Mahenti, who co-hosts the radio show "Keyshawn, JWill, & Zubin" alongside Keyshawn Johnson and Jay Williams, has been gone from the show for several weeks. Although it already has a substantial fanbase, the show only premiered in August of last year. Prior to the show's debut, Zubin worked on Sportscenter in a variety of roles covering sports events all over the world.
Zubin has been absent from "Keyshawn, JWill, & Zubin" for some time, and fans are starting to worry that an illness or other issue is keeping him away from the show. There's been no official explanation for Zubin's absence from the show, but his bio is still up on ESPN, which suggests that he is still working for the company. It's likely, then, that he's not currently on the show because he's either on vacation or dealing with personal issues.
Zubin has been absent from the show for two weeks now, and his fellow co-host Keyshawn Johnson also had to temporarily step down from his role as host following the death of his daughter, Mia.
In the aftermath of Zubin's absence, social media users have started to wonder what happened to the host and whether he's planning to return to the show at any point in the future.
Twitter users are wondering where Zubin has gone.
After one user on Twitter asked where Zubin was, others chimed in agreeing that it'd be nice to know why he's not hosting the show.
"A quick, 'Zubin is on vacation' (if so) would be great to hear. We’re not asking for his life story, right?" one user wrote.
“Where’s Zubin been the last two weeks?” another person asked.
Keyshawn Johnson is mourning the death of his daughter.
Earlier in March, Keyshawn took to Twitter to announce that his oldest daughter Mia had died.
"It is with incredible sadness that I have to share the news about the passing of my beautiful Daughter Maia. Maia, as my firstborn child, has been the joy of my, and her Mother Shikiri's, life," he wrote on Twitter. "She came into our lives just as we were both coming of age as adults and has been a constant beloved presence for both of us."
"We are heartbroken and devastated by her loss," the statement continued. "Shikiri, Maia's siblings, our family and me appreciate your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time."
Keyshawn did not say what his daughter's cause of death was, and there's been no reporting that reveals that information. Keyshawn stepped away from the show following the news, and it's unclear when the namesake hosts of "Keyshawn, JWill, & Zubin" will be united again.