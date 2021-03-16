Former NFL Player Keyshawn Johnson Announces Death of 25-Year-Old Daughter

In the late 90s and the early aughts, one of the NFL's best and most high-profile wide receivers was Keyshawn Johnson. After playing and thriving at USC, the athlete was the No. 1 draft pick in 1996. Keyshawn spent his 11-season career on four different teams: the New York Jets, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Carolina Panthers.

While Keyshawn was playing for the Buccaneers, the team won Super Bowl XXXVII.