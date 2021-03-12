Stephen Dorff Reflects on Losing His Brother in Hulu's Documentary 'Kid 90'

The actress, most known for her role as Punky Brewster , opens up about her experience with growing up in Hollywood and transitioning from a child star along with several well-known '90s teen stars.

The late singer/songwriter Andrew Dorff , who sadly passed away in 2016, is someone Soleil remembers in Kid 90. Keep reading to find out more.

Though the Hulu documentary shows some of the fun times of these kids' lives, it also shows the hardships that they went through and their personal struggles.

As a teen, Soleil documented her life on a video camera and 20 years later, decided to release the tapes of what she and her celebrity friends were doing in Hollywood in the 1990s.

Stephen is featured heavily in the documentary, talking about living in LA in the '90s.

“We don’t know officially, but there was some drinking involved, there was a Jacuzzi involved, and there was water involved,” he said. “Andrew was splashing around … and somebody spotted him laying on his back, not moving. They brought him onto the beach, some stuff happened, and I don’t really — can’t really — get into the particulars, but all I know is, my brother should be here, and he should be enjoying his success.”

In December 2016, the country songwriter passed away while vacationing in Turks and Caicos. Andrew's brother, actor Stephen Dorff, opened up about the 40-year-old's death during an interview with Larry King.

Soleil Moon Frye reflects on losing friends in Hollywood.

Soleil spoke with Too Fab about looking back at the old cassette tapes with fellow child actors, who were also her best friends at the time. "Those bad boy moments of friends reflecting going, 'Oh, what was I thinking at that time?' It was just so fun to watch," she said.

The actress continued, "And then some of the really emotional moments, my dear friend Andrew Dorff who I love so much, who I feel is looking over us now and being able to watch the footage back with Stephen was really so meaningful because it was really the tapes that brought us together. We were friends in our youth, and after he passed away the tapes really just made us so much closer."

In the Hulu doc, Soleil also reflected on old voicemails of her late friends. Soleil reflected on hearing audio from late actors Jonathan Brandis and Justin Pierce, who both died by suicide. "I love people, even with our flaws and our ups and our downs. I really love people, so the realization that I was so loved back was incredible," Soleil told TooFab.