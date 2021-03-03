The Future Is Uncertain for Rush Limbaugh's Popular Radio Show

Taking to her late husband's namesake radio show , Kathryn Limbaugh remembered Rush for the positive attributes she saw in him, telling fans, "Rush will forever be the greatest of all time. Rush was an extraordinary man. A gentle giant. Brilliant, quick-witted, genuinely kind."

"Rush encouraged so many of us to think for ourselves. To learn and to lead. He often said it did not matter where you started or what you look like, as Americans we all have endless opportunities like nowhere else in the world," she later mentioned, going on to thank "each and every one of you who prayed" for Rush's health during his cancer battle.