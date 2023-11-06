Home > Entertainment Radio Personality Bert Weiss Broke Up With Fiancée Tiffany Haynes — Fans Want Details On Nov. 1, 2023, Bert Weiss announced that he had broken up with his fiancée Tiffany Haynes, leading many to wonder why the two ultimately split. By Joseph Allen Nov. 6 2023, Published 10:19 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@bertshowbert

In large part because they're expected to talk into a microphone for several hours a day, every day, it can be very easy to feel like you understand the lives of the people who host radio shows. That's especially true for shows like The Bert Show, which is hosted by Bert Weiss. He has been building up an audience in Atlanta for decades.

As Bert has continued to ascend through the ranks of famed Atlanta radio hosts, many fans have learned more about his relationship with Tiffany Haynes. However, on Nov. 1, 2023, Bert announced that he and Tiffany had split up, leading many to wonder what happened.

Why did Bert and Tiffany break up?

Bert announced the breakup on his radio show, but the exact reasons for the split are still up in the air. The rumor seems to be that Bert refused to commit and settle down, even though the two were engaged. It seems like Bert was the one who ultimately ended the relationship, and he certainly spent plenty of time on his show blaming Tiffany for her failures. Since the announcement, though, both of them have been pretty quiet about their relationship on social media.

Although they haven't discussed the relationship directly, Tiffany has posted about finding herself and finding God, suggesting that she has been working through some things in the last few months which may have given her new clarity about their relationship. Bert and Tiffany had been dating since 2016, and they announced that they were engaged in 2021.

Fans are divided over who is at fault.

While the exact reasons for the break up are unclear, fans are already discussing who in the relationship may have been more at fault. Some pointed out that Bert has a pattern of blaming women when a relationship, which was also the case when he broke up with his ex-wife and discussed it on his show. They also pointed out that, given that Bert is at least 15 years older than Tiffany and that she is beautiful, Bert maybe should have understood that she also liked his money.

It's certainly possible, though, that Bert and Tiffany genuinely loved one another. After all, they were together for years, even though they didn't get married during that time.