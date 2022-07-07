Does Eva Marcille Have a Radio Show? Here's the Truth

Another new TV show Eva is involved with is a BET original series called All the Queen's Men. The drama premieres on July 14, 2022, and focuses on a businesswoman who takes charge in the nightlife industry.

As she climbs the ladder toward more wealth, power, and success, she realizes that there are more underlying issues to deal with than ever before. With Eva in the leading role of this show, her fans can rest assured that it’s likely going to be a huge hit.