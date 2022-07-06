Brielle Biermann Is Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughter –– Why Did She Get Jaw Surgery?
Getting transformational surgery is fairly common in this day and age. A lot of people opt for plastic surgery procedures, dental procedures, and the like in order to improve their appearance.
Not every celebrity surgery is about looks though. Kim Zolciak-Biermann is one of the well-known reality TV stars from The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She's no longer part of the show, but she certainly left an impact. Why exactly did her daughter Brielle have jaw transformation surgery? These are details.
Why did Kim Zolciak-Biermann's daughter, Brielle Biermann, have jaw surgery?
Back in 2021, Kim’s oldest daughter, Brielle, dealt with double jaw surgery. Brielle was quick to shut down any rumors about the surgery taking place for beautification purposes. In an Instagram post from September 2021, she wrote, “This was not for aesthetics, but for quality of life." The procedure went down to fix an issue with her overbite and TMJ.
Unfortunately, prior to receiving the procedure, it was difficult for her to properly chew her food. Brielle updated her followers on Instagram about the aftermath of her surgery, including the liquid diet she was told to follow. Undergoing jaw surgery means you're not allowed to eat solid foods for a while.
In one post-surgery caption she wrote, “Four more [days until] I can eat pasta and soft foods and three months [until] pizza! Counting down the days, literally." Once Brielle was finally healed up, she shared some before and after pictures of the side of her face to showcase her results.
Has Kim Zolciak-Biermann spoken up about her daughter’s procedure?
Even though Brielle made it clear that she didn’t get jaw surgery for visual improvements to her face, the rumor mill continued spinning that narrative anyway. Kim didn’t stand by while trolls and haters made up stories about her daughter though.
In February 2022, Kim posted a photo of her daughters that ended up getting flooded with hateful comments. Tons of people were accusing Brielle of getting plastic surgery done and disguising it as a jaw procedure.
Kim posted, “Wow I can't even post a picture of my beautiful baby girls @briellebiermann @arianabiermann without the nasty comments and assumptions! Let's be clear here. … My daughters read your stupid a-- comments and quite frankly, I am appalled at the fact that some of you are flat-out computer bullies that are bored to tears and have nothing better to do than to take time out of YOUR day to write something negative!"
Kim has never been the type of person to stand idly by while she sees injustices happening. If she notices strangers on the internet bullying her daughters, she’s going to be the first person to stand up and say something about it.
