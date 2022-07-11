Davi Crimmins' Departure From 'The Bert Show' Has Radio Listeners Across the U.S. Shocked

Bert took to the air in June 14, 2022, to announce that Davi had been let go from The Bert Show. The comedian has been a member of the show's cast since 2018 and served as a producer prior to that, so the news that she left the show had listeners shocked.

"For reasons I cannot detail on the show, this is the move I painstakingly chose to make," he vaguely explained during that broadcast (per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) of why Davi was taken off of the show. "Some of you guys will get it twisted and assume that Davi must have been the problem. I assure you with all sincerity that is simply not the truth. In my eyes, the spirit of a studio is defined by all its members so this is not just a Davi issue and that’s why she’s not here anymore... We all have a responsibility in this."