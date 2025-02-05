Dave "Ace" Cannon From the 'Ace and TJ Show' in Charlotte Has Died at the Age of 56 The long-time radio host has died, but no cause of death has been revealed. By Joseph Allen Published Feb. 5 2025, 10:22 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@aceatlarge

Charlotte radio fans have lost one of their icons. News broke in early February 2025 that David "Ace" Cannon, who was best known for his time hosting The Ace and TJ Show in the city, had died at just 56.

Following the news of his death, many wanted to learn more about what Ace had been up to in the months since the show went off the air, and what happened to him. Here's what we know.

Where is Ace from 'The Ace and TJ Show' now?

David was a part of The Ace and TJ Show from 1993 until September of 2024. The show originally aired in Louisiana and Alabama before the duo moved to Charlotte in 1998. David abruptly exited the show in September, and reemerged in October to explain where he had gone. The TJ and Riggins Show eventually replaced the version that existed with David, but many still wanted to better understand what happened.

In a video that has since been deleted from his Instagram, per Soap Central, David said that he had left the show to work on his own personal growth and thanked his many fans for the support they had offered him following his departure. We don't know what David's cause of death was, and we still don't know for sure exactly why he decided to leave the show when he did.

Following the news of David's death, The TJ and Riggens Show posted their condolences. “Our prayers are with our brother. We are devastated by the news. Please keep Cade, Shonnette, Dax, Amanda, and Piper in your prayers," the show said. Fans also paid tribute to David following the news of his death, with many saying that his presence on the radio had been crucial to more than two decades of their lives.

Fans offered their own tributes to David following his death.

"Devastated doesn’t begin to explain it! I grew up listening to Ace and TJ. I still listen now but honestly, it’s not the same without the Ace, and now it never will be," one person wrote. "Listening to the radio daily is so wild. You feel like you know people without really knowing them and Ace was such a bright spot for so many.TJ my heart hurts for you because I know you and Ace have been best friends/ partners forever. And my heart breaks for his boys, Cade and Dax."

"I’m lost for words! I’ve listened to Ace and TJ since I was a teenager and to hear this has broken my heart," another person added. Although we might never get the full story of why David decided to leave when he did, or what his cause of death was, it's clear that his life touched thousands of people while he was on the air.