What Happened to Wanda Smith? Atlanta Mourns Beloved Radio Host After Her Death "It hit me pretty bad. I heard that she wasn't doing well," her longtime co-host Frank said. By Trisha Faulkner Published Nov. 5 2024, 11:26 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@wandasmithatl

Beloved Atlanta radio host and comedian Wanda Smith passed away on Oct. 12, 2024. Her death was confirmed by her sister via The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Her tragic passing came just one day after celebrating her 59th birthday.

Known for her bright personality and comedic talent, Wanda brought joy to the city through her work on V-103’s Frank and Wanda in the Morning and her stand-up performances across Atlanta. Her passing has left fans and colleagues grieving the loss of a vibrant figure in the entertainment world. What exactly happened to Wanda Smith? Has her cause of death been confirmed just yet? Keep reading as we dive into what’s been made public about her passing.

What happened to Wanda Smith? A closer look at her legacy in radio and comedy.

Wanda’s career at V-103, where she co-hosted the morning show alongside Frank Ski, spanned more than two decades. Her humor, warmth, and approachable nature made her a favorite with listeners. She became a familiar voice in many Atlanta households.

Beyond radio, Wanda was also a skilled comedian who graced the stages of iconic venues like the Atlanta Comedy Theater and appeared on popular comedy shows, including HBO’s Def Comedy Jam and BET’s ComicView. Her talents even led her to the big screen, where she appeared in Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail and Madea’s Witness Protection.

Fans have taken to social media to remember Wanda, sharing memories of how she made them laugh and uplifted their mornings. V-103’s Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Rick Caffey, expressed deep sorrow via Instagram: "Our hearts are weighing heavier today as we grieve the loss of our beloved Wanda Smith, someone who always made us smile and who was a big part of V-103 for years."

Her former co-host Frank also paid tribute, calling her one of Atlanta’s "biggest givers," a sentiment echoed by countless fans. He also told Fox 5 Atlanta that news of her death came as a shock: "It hit me pretty bad. I heard that she wasn't doing well. She was a very private person, and I never expected that. It was tough."

Has Wanda’s cause of death been released yet?

Several outlets including AtlantaFi.com report cancer as the reason Wanda passed away. The information, however, has not been officially confirmed. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution noted that Wanda’s sister Janice confirmed Wanda passed away. She, however, declined to confirm the cause of death because she wanted to keep the information within the family. While fans of Wanda remain curious, her sister hopes they will respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.

Funeral services offered the Atlanta community a chance to say goodbye.

Per 11 Alive, funeral services for Wanda took place the weekend of Nov. 2. The services gave friends, family, and fans an opportunity to honor her memory and say goodbye. A public viewing took place on Sunday, Nov. 3 at Willie Watkins Funeral Home. A homecoming service took place the following day at the Word of Faith Cathedral.