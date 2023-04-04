Home > Entertainment Source: Facebook/@Radio Spike Longtime 'Mojo in the Morning' Co-Host Radio Spike Has Left Channel 95.5 By Tatayana Yomary Apr. 4 2023, Published 10:51 a.m. ET

The role of a radio personality comes with a lot of responsibilities. Talent is expected to lead conversations, keep listeners entertained, and have a unique perspective on trending news, which is not as easy as it looks.

However, Radio Spike of Detroit’s Channel 95.5 Mojo in the Morning made the job look easy. He was an integral part of the radio show for over 20 years. Now, it appears that Radio Spike has suddenly said goodbye to the show. So, why did Radio Spike leave Channel 95.5? Here’s everything that we know.

Why did Radio Spike leave 95.5?

On April 3, 2023, Mojo, one of the co-hosts of Channel 95.5’s Mojo in the Morning, announced that Radio Spike is no longer part of the show. "Spike is no longer on the Mojo in the Morning Show,” Mojo said. “For over 23 years, Spike has been an [integral] part of this radio program.”

Radio Spike took to his Facebook page to also confirm that he is out at Channel 95.5. “I am no longer on the Mojo in the Morning show,” Radio Spike’s post reads. “For more than 23 years, it has been a dream come true to entertain you. I never took it for granted. It's with much love that I say THANK YOU for your support. Radio is in my blood, so to say I'm going to miss it would be a massive understatement.”

Interestingly, Radio Spike shared that he “can’t answer questions regarding the change.” He also added that fans can stay in touch with him on Facebook. On the flip side, Mojo implied that company decisions may have been at play and that the team is “not immune” to it.

Channel 95.5 is owned by iHeartRadio. According to Radio Insight, economic issues within the company have caused layoffs across various cities, including Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Tampa, and more. iHeartRadio has since commented on Radio Spike's departure from the radio show.

Waking up to the news that @loudspike is no longer part of @MojoInTheMorn. Really bummed by this because he is the reason I listened to the show. He is a phenomenal radio talent. I wish you all the best, Spike! — Duff Tyler (@DuffTyler) April 3, 2023

"As of April 3, Spike will no longer be part of the Mojo in the Morning Show," Tony Travatto, executive vice president of programming for iHeartMedia, told the Detroit Free Press. "We appreciate his contributions during his time with us and wish him well. The morning show will continue as scheduled with the rest of the cast."

What’s next for Radio Spike?

Radio Spike has worked in the industry for over two decades, so it would make sense for the personality to find a new radio home. However, he also has a photography business, Buzz Click Photography, that features his self-titled collection for sale in prints, canvases, and metals.

