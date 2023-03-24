Home > News > Human Interest Source: Instagram/@theoriginaljv Radio Host Jeffrey Vandergrift Has Died at 55 After Going Missing for a Month By Anna Garrison Mar. 24 2023, Published 10:53 a.m. ET

San Francisco DJ and radio host for WiLD 94.9 (KYLD), Jeffrey Vandergrift, has died at 55. He was first reported missing on Feb. 24, 2023, with San Francisco police saying he was considered "at risk," per NBC News. On March 23, 2023, Jeffrey was declared dead by the San Francisco Medical Examiner.

What was Jeffrey Vandergrift's cause of death? What are his friends and family saying about the news? Here's what we know about the situation.

What was Jeffrey Vandergrift's cause of death?

After Jeffrey was reported missing in February 2023, a week later, his wife posted a statement to Instagram saying she didn't believe Jeffrey would return. On March 3, 2023, Natasha Yi wrote, "JV and I have always considered this community part of our family, so I want to let you know that personal information has recently been discovered that leads us to believe JV will not be coming back. I tell you this with incredible pain and sadness in my heart."

Then, on March 22, 2023, the San Francisco police department reported they had found a body near Pier 39 that had been in the water. The San Francisco Medical Examiner confirmed that the deceased was Jeffrey on March 23, according to People. An official cause of death has not been released to the public at this time.

Shortly after the news of Jeffrey's death broke, WiLD 94.9 released a statement to their Twitter page in Jeffrey's honor, writing, "With a heavy heart, we must confirm that the body found near Pier 39 on Wednesday afternoon has been identified as our dear friend, family member & colleague, JV," the radio station wrote. "We are devastated to know now that JV is gone. Please keep his wife Natasha, his family, and close friends in your thoughts and prayers."

In September 2022, Jeffery wrote a heartfelt Facebook post about his struggle with Lyme disease, and how many of those affected by the disease become suicidal due to the immense pain they are in. He wrote, "As someone who is currently battling Lyme, I can tell you that most people that try to escape this world are not doing so because they are depressed. It is because of the daily torture that this disease puts the individual through."

Jeffrey added, "The physical symptoms are brutal, however once these microbes cross the blood-brain barrier, what it does to the brain cannot really be put into words." Fans wish for the best for Natasha and Jeffrey's family during this difficult time.