Viral TikTok user Jehane Thomas, best known for her vlogs and parenting videos, has died at age 30. Before her death, Jehane had started to document a series of severe health issues she was experiencing. Her death was later confirmed by a friend via a GoFundMe set up to aid Jehane's family, which includes her two young sons.

What was Jehane Thomas's cause of death? Here's what we know so far about the TikTok star's health before her unexpected passing.

What was TikToker Jehane Thomas's cause of death?

On March 18, 2023, Alyx Reast posted a GoFundMe page for Jehane, writing, "Jehane Thomas was a 30 year old, mum of two boys when she suddenly passed away on 17/03/2023. Despite suffering from migraines and bouts of illness for several months, her passing was totally unexpected and we are all absolutely heartbroken."

Alyx added, "Her two children, Isaac (3, almost 4), and Elijah (1), have been left without their mum. I’ve started this page in the hope of raising some money so her beautiful boys can have the best childhood, make memories and make sure they are comfortable." Previously, Jehane disclosed to fans that she had been diagnosed with optic neuritis, although it is currently unclear if her condition was related to her cause of death.

What is optic neuritis?

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, optic neuritis is a condition that occurs when the optic nerve is inflamed. The condition can impact a person's vision and cause pain, typically only affecting one eye, but it can affect both. There is no clear cause of the condition, but it is more common in people who have been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS).

In her last video, Jehane responded to a fan comment asking for health updates and disclosed that she had been in the hospital for six days the week before, but was re-admitted. "I am still waiting to go down for surgery," she captioned her video. "The reason they didn't do it last week was because having fluids in me would solve the issue. I have 4 liters of fluids in me and my head this morning is horrific."

@jehanethomas1 Replying to @Beckie 🎀 if you have insta im posting frequently on there but will keep trying to post as much as i can on here too but im struggling so much this morning 😔🤍 ♬ original sound - Jehane Thomas

Jehane continued, "I'm waiting to see if I can take one of my Frovatriptan before surgery because no other pain relief is taking this pressure or if I need to ride it out and hope the surgery gives me instant relief." On March 12, 2023, she wrote something similar on Instagram, describing how relieved she was to be out of the hospital and back with her sons.