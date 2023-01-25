Randy Gonzalez, Father of the Enkyboys TikTok Duo, Has Died at Age 35
Randy Gonzalez of the beloved Enkyboys father-son TikTok duo has tragically passed away at the age of 35. On Jan. 25, after battling stage IV colon cancer for over a year, the social media star and loving father died in hospice care, according to TMZ. Here's what we know so far.
Randy Gonzalez shared his colon cancer diagnosis in April 2022.
In April 2022, Gonzalez revealed on social media that he was diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer and that it had spread to his liver. He used his platform to provide updates about his condition and treatment. He stated that he was told he had two to three years to live, but that chemotherapy could perhaps extend his life expectancy by five more years.
The TikTok star also created a GoFundMe to help fund his treatments after he claimed he was turned away from a University of Texas cancer center when they would not accept his health insurance.
Randy Gonzalez used the Enkyboys TikTok account to spread cancer awareness.
On Nov. 10, Gonzalez shared an optimistic message about fighting cancer. “You have to be strong to fight cancer, man… and beat it. I want to be a testimony of this in another year or so,” he said on TikTok.
One month later, on Dec. 6, he provided another update about his illness. Surrounded by his family, the social media star explained that he hadn’t been posting as frequently because of his disease. He also mentioned he was experiencing complications with his chemotherapy treatment.
“I have to change my chemo because it’s not working right now,” Gonzalez said. “But I’m just happy that we’re back in Texas with the family.”
That was the second-to-last video posted on the Enkyboys TikTok account.
Randy Gonzalez is survived by his wife Kimberly, their two daughters, and their son Brice of the Enkyboys and NBC’s sitcom Lopez vs. Lopez.