YouTuber Slick Goku Has Died — YouTuber's Cause of Death Revealed

Following plenty of speculation online, it was confirmed on Jan. 21, 2023, that YouTuber Slick Goku had died. The news of his death was confirmed by his family, who also provided a link to a GoFundMe page that was created to cover the costs of his funeral. In the four years since Slick Goku joined YouTube, he had amassed more than 250,000 followers and tens of millions of views on his videos.

Slick Goku's death was sudden and shocked his many followers. So, what happened to the YouTuber? What was his cause of death? Keep reading for all the details.

What was Slick Goku aka Reggie Groover's cause of death?

Following the news that Slick Goku, whose real name is Reggie Groover, died, many wanted to know about his cause of death. Reports suggest that he died on Jan. 19, 2023, and the news of his death was officially announced two days later. While the GoFundMe page doesn't offer any details on Reggie's death, voice actor Freddie Heinz wrote in a post on Twitter that Reggie had died after a "severe stroke."

All indications seem to be that his death was sudden. According to the GoFundMe post, which has already more than doubled its $10,000 goal, Reggie died with "family around him." The page goes on to pay tribute to the legacy he left behind, which included his channel and the people in his life he had touched.

"Reggie had a creative soul," the page reads. "He created his own YouTube Community and worked diligently to create his own videos. Anywhere Reggie would go he would make friends. Reggie was the kind of man that would support those he cared about. Reggie is a dependable man who is dedicated to improving himself. Reggie enjoyed living life to the fullest. He loved running, swimming, and skateboarding."

Fans and fellow YouTubers have posted about Reggie's death.

Even as his family and close friends are mourning him, the news of Reggie's is also circulating through the online community he helped to build. He was best known for posting short animated videos set in a universe adjacent to Dragon Ball Z. The videos helped him find a wide community of fans who supported him and his talents as an animator and comedian.

"Just heard about the passing of Reggie Groover aka Slick Goku passing away," one person wrote online. "He was such a great entertainer and I was stunned after hearing this. Rest in Paradise king. Much love to his family and friends." "I want to say thanks for all of the videos you made, you will be missed. RIP Slick Goku," another person added.