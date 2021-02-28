Radio Host Russ Martin Gave Early-Morning Listeners Laughter on the Road

Russ' long career was briefly broken up when his station at the time, Live 105.3, switched to sports in 2008. He had been with the station since 2000, and before that, he hosted television shows Hot TV and Hot Tickets for local Fox affiliate KDAF. After he was dropped from Live 105.3, CBS was reported to have paid him $1.1 million to stay off the air. Russ filled his time by working on an independent film about a small town police department.

In 2010, Russ returned to radio for The Eagle 97.1, this time to host The Russ Martin Show. He was accompanied by former radio co-hosts Dan O'Malley, Trey Trenholm, Clo Raborn and Everett Newton. Notably missing was former co-host J.D. Ryan, with whom he had a falling out in 2009.

Unfortunately, Russ' career came to a close when he was discovered unresponsive in his home on Feb. 27, 2021. It was revealed that a friend went to check on him that evening, and police pronounced Russ dead at 12:30 a.m . His cause of death is not currently determined, but police say foul play was not suspected. During a broadcast on The Eagle the next day, fans and hosts alike paid tribute to their friend.

It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of 97.1 The Eagle’s Russ Martin. He will be dearly missed & we send our deepest condolences to his family & friends during this difficult time. We’d love to hear your favorite memory of Russ Martin below. #RIPRussMartin pic.twitter.com/cdGBC1XYY9

Following the broadcast, Dan O'Malley mentioned that those who were closest to Russ were saddened by the news but not entirely unsurprised, hinting at larger health issues that might have led to Russ' early demise.

"Russ has been dealing with a lot of health issues over the last few years, so it’s sad that it comes to its inevitable end. But at the same time, we’re trying to find solace in knowing that he’s at peace and that he’s no longer in pain," Dan said to NBCDFW.