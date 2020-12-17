Memphis Radio Icon Chris "The Jar" Jarman, 50, Passed Away

The Tennessee station 98.1 F.M shared a statement on Instagram announcing that the host of "Danni and Jar" sadly died, writing, "It is with great sadness we share the tragic loss of our beloved Chris Jarman. Thank you for all of the calls and messages expressing sympathy. Please continue to pray for his family."

Since his passing, details regarding his death have been released. Keep reading to find out what happened to the radio icon.

The station also shared a heartfelt statement on-air from co-host Danni on Dec. 16, saying, "Our dear friend Chris Jarman had a tragic accident and is no longer with us."

What happened to Chris Jarman? Details on his cause of death.

Shana Crittenden, Jarman's childhood friend, was there with the radio host in his final moments and told local Memphis news that he had broken his ankle earlier in the week and was staying at her house during his recovery. According to the news outlet, Jarman suffered a heart attack due to a blood clot. When Crittenden called 9-1-1, the host was rushed to a local hospital with only 11 beds.

Most likely due to the severity of his situation, Jarman needed to be transferred to a "regular intensive care unit, but no beds were available in Memphis (via Local Memphis)." Crittenden's sister, Tammi Bell, told the outlet, "You're begging other hospitals. I can't tell you how frustrating that was. Heartbreaking, heart wrenching. Not just for us, but you could see it across the doctors' faces. They tried, call after call. It was panic mode."

Due to the lack of beds available at hospitals in the area, Jarman had to be relocated 100 miles west of Memphis in Batesville, Ark. He was transported via ambulance because there were reportedly no helicopters available. Though he made it to the Arkansas hospital, Crittenden said he died just a few hours later as he was considered "brain dead."

"He will leave a huge hole, not just for me and Shanna, but our entire family," said Bell. Crittenden added, "We never gave up, until it was time to give up. Until it was time to say, 'We love you. Go in peace. Go in peace.'" While mourning the loss of their good friend, the sisters also want to celebrate the Memphis icon.

"He loved his people. And he had a heart as big as he had a life, and he brought so much joy," said Bell. "He was just a passionate soul and we are so grateful we got to be a part of his life."