Fans Were Wondering Where Melissa From The Mix Went, and She Just Gave an Update

While the medium may not be as popular as it once was, radio stations and the personalities that make them are still popular. Listeners enjoy getting ready for their day or traveling to and from work while hearing from their favorite radio hosts. When listeners of the WTMX 101.9-FM realized Melissa McGurren (the co-host of The Mix 's morning show) had disappeared from the air, they wanted to know what happened. Here's what we know.

What happened to Melissa on The Mix?

Melissa is a long-time co-host of the morning radio show on WTMX 101.9-FM Chicago. Listeners have been tuning in to Eric in the Morning with Melissa and Whip, but recently, they've noticed that the show is going on without Melissa.

There hasn't been any mention of her absence on air, so it was understandable that fans and listeners were wondering where she went. Fans took to the radio personality's social media pages to inquire how she was doing and to express their worry.

"Where have you been???😩😩😩 the show is NOT good without you. Tuning in now and hoping to hear your voice!," one person wrote on Melissa's Nov. 3, 2020 Instagram post.

"When you coming back to the show?," another asked. "Miss hearing you in the mornings, hope you are OK, and can't wait to hear you again," wrote someone else.

It was nothing but radio silence from Melissa (pun intended), and fans were legitimately getting worried about her. " Where have you been? Missing you in the morning. Hope everything is OK," another fan asked.

On Dec. 3, 2020, Melissa shared a video and a message on social media, posting to both Facebook and Instagram, giving fans a vague update on what is going on in her life and where she is.

"I’m OK," she wrote in the caption of a video that was just under a minute long. She added, "My heart is so warm with all the messages. I just want everyone to know I’m not sick. My family isn’t sick. We are OK. I hope you are OK as well. Much much love. Happy Holidays to all. Sorry about the delay."

In the video, Melissa is recording herself, selfie-style, and talking to her fans. "I just wanted to say I appreciate all the messages and notes on Facebook and Instagram," she said, adding, "I just don’t want anybody to worry that anybody’s sick or has COVID or anything like that."

She continued, “We’re — thank goodness — all healthy in our family, and I hope that you’re all healthy in your family. I pray for that every single night. But I just didn’t want anybody to worry. And I’m really sorry that I haven’t been there. I really truly am. I want to just make sure that I wished everybody a happy belated Thanksgiving and I hope you all have a wonderful Christmas, and miss you all. Thanks, you guys. OK, love you all. Thank you for all those great messages. Thank you so much. Bye-bye.

Fans commented on the video thanking her for an update, even though it was vague. Others said the video just made them feel more worried about her because she "seems sad" in it.