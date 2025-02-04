Colin Cowherd Had to Leave in the Middle of His Show Due to Illness Colin Cowherd's mid-show departure was dramatic, but he's doing OK now. By Joseph Allen Published Feb. 4 2025, 9:52 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

Over the course of his time on the air, Colin Cowherd's show The Herd has become one of the most influential sports talk radio shows on television. Colin managed to make the move over from radio successfully and hosts The Herd for several hours in the middle of every day.

During his Feb. 3 show, though, some fans were concerned after Colin had to leave in the middle of a taping over a health issue. Naturally, they want to know how Colin's health is now. Here's what we know.

How is Colin Cowherd's health?

Colin's health is a subject of concern because he had to leave in the middle of a taping of The Herd due to illness. "Folks, I'm going to have to take a break. I'm getting very very sick very very quickly on this set and we will return," Colin said in the middle of his segment on the Mavericks' decision to trade Luka Doncic. When the show returned, Jason McIntyre had taken over hosting duties and continued in that role for the remainder of the show.

In a social media post that came shortly after Colin ducked off camera, the show assured fans that Colin was not in serious danger. "Colin is doing OK," the post read. "Thank you for your concerns. Colin is under the weather and Jason Mcintyre is filling in." Colin himself also provided an update, joking that the shocking nature of the Luka trade might have simply overwhelmed him.

"Thank you for all the texts, calls, and concern. Sincerely touching," he wrote. "Rough hour but I’ll be fine. That damn Luka trade may have just overwhelmed me." These updates don't provide any information about Colin's condition moving forward, and it's unclear exactly what kind of illness he might be dealing with. We also don't know whether he'll be returning to the show this week, or taking a few days to rest and recover.

Thank you for all the texts, calls, and concern. Sincerely touching. Rough hour but I’ll be fine. That damn Luka trade may have just overwhelmed me. — Colin Cowherd (@colincowherd) February 3, 2025

Colin is dedicated to being at his desk as much as possible.

Colin has always been known for his work ethic, though, so it seems more likely than not that he'll be returning to the host's seat as soon as he's able. Few hosts in talk radio love their jobs as much as he loves his, and it would suggest that there was a serious problem if he didn't return to hosting duties as soon as he's able, especially given that he could miss one of the busiest sports weeks of the year.