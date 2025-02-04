Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports

Colin Cowherd Had to Leave in the Middle of His Show Due to Illness

Colin Cowherd's mid-show departure was dramatic, but he's doing OK now.

By

Published Feb. 4 2025, 9:52 a.m. ET

Colin Cowherd talking on The Herd.
Source: YouTube

Over the course of his time on the air, Colin Cowherd's show The Herd has become one of the most influential sports talk radio shows on television. Colin managed to make the move over from radio successfully and hosts The Herd for several hours in the middle of every day.

Article continues below advertisement

During his Feb. 3 show, though, some fans were concerned after Colin had to leave in the middle of a taping over a health issue. Naturally, they want to know how Colin's health is now. Here's what we know.

Colin Cowherd interviewing Tom Brady.
Source: YouTube
Article continues below advertisement

How is Colin Cowherd's health?

Colin's health is a subject of concern because he had to leave in the middle of a taping of The Herd due to illness. "Folks, I'm going to have to take a break. I'm getting very very sick very very quickly on this set and we will return," Colin said in the middle of his segment on the Mavericks' decision to trade Luka Doncic. When the show returned, Jason McIntyre had taken over hosting duties and continued in that role for the remainder of the show.

In a social media post that came shortly after Colin ducked off camera, the show assured fans that Colin was not in serious danger. "Colin is doing OK," the post read. "Thank you for your concerns. Colin is under the weather and Jason Mcintyre is filling in."

Colin himself also provided an update, joking that the shocking nature of the Luka trade might have simply overwhelmed him.

Article continues below advertisement

"Thank you for all the texts, calls, and concern. Sincerely touching," he wrote. "Rough hour but I’ll be fine. That damn Luka trade may have just overwhelmed me."

These updates don't provide any information about Colin's condition moving forward, and it's unclear exactly what kind of illness he might be dealing with. We also don't know whether he'll be returning to the show this week, or taking a few days to rest and recover.

Article continues below advertisement

Colin is dedicated to being at his desk as much as possible.

Colin has always been known for his work ethic, though, so it seems more likely than not that he'll be returning to the host's seat as soon as he's able. Few hosts in talk radio love their jobs as much as he loves his, and it would suggest that there was a serious problem if he didn't return to hosting duties as soon as he's able, especially given that he could miss one of the busiest sports weeks of the year.

Of course, The Herd has contingencies in place that would allow him to be absent from the show without disrupting things too much. The Herd has become one of the most important shows on FS1 in recent years, especially after Undisputed ended and Skip Bayless departed from the network. We don't know when Colin's run as host will end, but it doesn't seem likely that he'll disappear suddenly unless his health condition is quite serious.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Sports Commentator Colin Cowherd Was Hospitalized Super Bowl Weekend

'Speak for Yourself' has a New Lineup and a New Time Slot in an FS1 Shakeup

Skip Bayless Is Apparently Leaving 'Undisputed' and FS1 a Year After Shannon Sharpe

Latest Sports News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.