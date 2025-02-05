Beloved Radio Host David "Ace" Cannon Dies at 56 — Details on His Cause of Death Longtime radio host David "Ace" Cannon passed away in February 2025. By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 5 2025, 9:38 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @tjrigginsshow / @aceatlarge

Beloved radio host David "Ace" Cannon, best known as the longtime co-host of The Ace & TJ Show, has sadly passed away. His sister, Piper, shared the sad news on Facebook. He was 56.

Article continues below advertisement

"Please keep my family in your prayers as my brother, David Ace Cannon passed away today," Piper wrote on social media. Here's everything you need to know so far, including the cause of Ace Cannon's death.

Article continues below advertisement

What was David "Ace" Cannon's cause of death?

As of now, the cause of David "Ace" Cannon's death has not been made public. However, we are currently following the situation closely and will continue to provide updates as more details emerge.

David "Ace" Cannon's death was announced on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. Since then, there's been an outpouring of condolences and tributes from fans, friends, and colleagues alike.

Article continues below advertisement

HITS 96.1, the iHeartMedia station where he was once a familiar voice, expressed their devastation over the loss "For years, he was an important part of so many people's lives, providing companionship and laughter to his many listeners and colleagues," the station said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with Ace's loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."

David "Ace" Cannon left his radio show in September 2024.

The news of David "Ace" Cannon's death comes just a little over four months after fans were blindsided by the announcement that he was leaving The Ace & TJ Show, the syndicated show he co-hosted with Ritchie "TJ" Beams. For over 30 years, David "Ace" Cannon was a beloved half of the duo that made The Ace & TJ Show a staple in many listeners' lives.

Article continues below advertisement

After his departure, the show continued under the new name The TJ & Riggins Show, with Ritchie "TJ" Beams and producer Bryan "Riggins" Weber stepping into the co-host roles. Two weeks after his exit, David "Ace" Cannon thanked his listeners and friends in a since-deleted Instagram video for their "love and support during this very difficult time." He explained that he was taking time to focus on personal growth and work toward creating a better future for himself.