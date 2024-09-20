Home > FYI Ace Is Leaving 'The Ace and TJ Show,' and No One Really Knows What Happened The long-running radio show has come to a sudden and unexplained end. By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 20 2024, 9:36 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@theacetjshow

Based out of North Carolina, The Ace and TJ Show has become one of the most popular syndicated radio shows throughout the South. The show has existed in the region for decades, and in that time, it has accrued a loyal following of people who enjoy listening to it every weekday morning.

Article continues below advertisement

Recently, though, the show and its fans were rocked by the sudden announcement that David "Ace" Cannon would no longer be a part of the show. Following that announcement, many want to know why Ace left the show, and whether there was any further explanation given.

Source: The Ace and TJ Show

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Ace leave 'The Ace and TJ Show'?

In a post across social media from the official accounts of the show, they offered a simple message. "The new TJ & Riggins show begins Monday, Sept. 23," the message explains. "Expect much of the same content and products with some new additions to be announced soon. Ace is no longer associated with the show." The show hasn't offered any additional detail on what happened to Ace, which has naturally led many fans to wonder what happened.

Given the fact that Ace wasn't allowed to announce his departure on the air, it seems like whatever happened between him and the show was quite sudden and that his departure from the program may not have been solely his decision. It's unclear exactly how long those inside the show have known about his ouster, but they did have a plan in place to launch a new show almost immediately upon announcing that Ace would be leaving.

Article continues below advertisement

Ace has thus far been quiet on his own social media about his departure, so we don't have any information from him either. For now, then, all we know is what's in the statement, which is that the show is moving forward with TJ and a new co-host. Fans will likely be eager to find out more as details become available, but for now, it seems that no such details are easily accessible.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to David "Ace" Cannon?

The established dynamic between TJ and Ace is part of what made them so successful. Ace was "the rock star," and as the lead singer in a band, he brought that musical knowledge to the show. TJ, meanwhile, is the more standard radio host, and the two bounced off of one another and a rotating guest of other people who co-host the show with them. Following the news of Ace's departure, though, many fans are searching for answers.